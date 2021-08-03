Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US women's volleyball likely down 2 starters for quarters

semoball.com
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) -- The U.S. women's volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals. Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice on Tuesday after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren't expected to be available in the quarterfinals. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. wins on Wednesday.

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karch Kiraly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#London Olympics#Rio De Janeiro#Americans#Ap#Russians#Canadians#Brazilians#Argentines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportssemoball.com

Short-handed US advances to women's volleyball semifinals

TOKYO (AP) -- Five years after their quest for a first Olympic gold medal was denied in the semifinals, the United States women's volleyball team has returned to that stage after a relatively easy quarterfinal win. The short-handed Americans overcame the absence of two starters to beat the Dominican Republic...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
SportsAOL Corp

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Already the GOAT, Christine Sinclair Wins Olympic Gold with Canada

Canada's women's national soccer team claimed its first Olympic gold medal with a win over Sweden late Friday night in Yokohama, Japan (early Friday morning in Portland), in a penalty shootout that went to sudden death. That means its captain, longtime Portlander Christine Sinclair, who attended the University of Portland and has captained the Thorns since the team launched in 2013, finally has the Olympic hardware to match her well-established status as the world's best.
Sportssemoball.com

US women's volleyball hands China 2nd straight loss

TOKYO (AP) -- The expected Olympic showdown between the top two women's volleyball teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair. The U.S. women swept defending gold medalist China 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday in a pool-play match that left the Americans at the top of Pool B and the Chinese seeking to win their first set of the tournament after two straight sweeps to open the Games.
NBC New York

Allyson Felix Wins Bronze in Women's 400m Final at Tokyo Olympics

Allyson Felix earned the title of most decorated female Olympian in track and field history Friday morning, winning her 10th Olympic medal in the Women's 400m final. Felix crossed the finish line in 49.46 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won gold (48.36 seconds), while Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the silver medal (49.20 seconds).
TennisNBC San Diego

US Women's Volleyball Overcomes Jordyn Poulter Injury to Beat Italy

The United States women's volleyball team lost another key player to injury on Sunday night. But this time, they were able to overcome it. After setter Jordyn Poulter exited with an apparent ankle injury, the U.S. battled back to beat Italy 3-2 to close out the preliminary round. The teams...
KXAN

Allyson Felix becomes track’s most decorated US woman of all-time with bronze in 400m

TOKYO (KXAN) — Allyson Felix has more Olympic medals than any female track athlete this country has ever seen. Felix won the bronze medal in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, her fifth Games, with a time of 49.46 seconds. It’s Felix’s 10th medal of her incredible career, and it’s not only the most of any woman in US history but it’s tied with Carl Lewis for most of any US track athlete of all-time.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Canadians take bronze in fiery 4x100m relay

On a finals-packed morning in Tokyo, the men’s 4x100m final was (predictably) full of drama, with Team Italy winning its first-ever gold in the event and first Olympic medal of any colour since 1948. The Italians came across the line in a national record time, with anchor Filippo Tortu just edging out Team Great Britain at the line, finishing in 37.50. Meanwhile, Andre De Grasse, fresh off his gold medal in the 200m two days ago, made up several metres in the anchor leg to secure bronze in 37.70, a season’s best for the team.
SportsPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

US Women’s Volleyball Avenges Loss to Serbia, Reaches Final

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. women’s volleyball team has made it to the gold medal match for the fourth time. It avenged a semifinal loss five years ago to Serbia with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory. The Americans easily dispatched the team that denied them a chance at their elusive first gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. They advanced to the gold medal match against Brazil.
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

Three Canaries in the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries are represented by three players in the Tokyo Olympics. Catcher Charlie Valerio won a bronze medal with Team Dominican Republic. Infielder Mitch Glasser and relief pitcher DJ Sharabi represented Team Israel in Tokyo. Glasser was named to the All-Olympic team Saturday. The Canaries...
SportsNBC Los Angeles

Japan Shuts Out Team USA in Baseball Gold Medal Game

Baseball's return at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was a triumphant one for the host nation. Japan took home gold with a 2-0 win over Team USA at the Yokohama Stadium on Saturday. The victory capped off an undefeated tournament run and gave the country its first Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy