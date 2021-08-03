Earning thousands, spending MILLIONS! These stars lost all their money after becoming famous

Before he died unexpectedly in 2009, the King of Pop was close to losing his Neverland home, as a result of his reportedly $400 million debt. The music icon used to take out loans, most of which he never paid back, to fuel his spending sprees. Jackson's financial situation got worse when he got involved in several expensive lawsuits, which increased interests on his debt. After his death, a professional accountant estimated that Michael owed anywhere from $400 to $500 million in debt.