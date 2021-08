If you’re a Crystal Palace supporter, you can be forgiven for not knowing what you are going to get. First, Roy Hodgson retires. Then you think you might get Nuno Espirito Santo. When that falls down, you are pretty sure it’s going to be Lucien Favre, the former Borussia Dortmund manager. Even the club are certain it will happen. Only, at the final moment, it doesn’t. Suddenly, Patrick Vieira is the man in charge.