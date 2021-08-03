Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Born to jump: The story of Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, Jessica Springsteen's equestrian horse

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

TOKYO — The songs sounded familiar but they didn't know who that was strumming the guitar and bellowing into the microphone.

So when the stallion they foaled nearly 12 years ago on their breeding grounds in Belgium was sold to a farm in New Jersey, the Quintelier family researched Jessica Springsteen , daughter of music icon Bruce Springsteen.

“Now we know a little bit about Bruce Springsteen,” said Katrien Quintelier, the daughter of equestrian breeder Gustaaf Quintelier.

Any appreciation of Springsteen's music is thanks to The Boss’ daughter's intersection in their lives.

"We started to listen to the songs of Bruce Springsteen and we recognized them, but we didn’t know it was Bruce Springsteen," Katrien told USA TODAY Sports. "But we follow Jessica for her riding because she’s a great rider and she works hard at it. A lot of respect for her."

Jessica Springsteen will try for her own bit of international fame starting Tuesday at the equestrian individual qualifiers at the Tokyo Olympics, with Don Juan van de Donhoeve underneath her.

As Jessica's surname is Springsteen, the "van de Donkhoeve" could be considered that of Don Juan's, with "Donkhoeve" the name of Gustaaf Quintelier's farm.

Katrien Quintelier says her father became passionate about equestrian at age 18 and developed into an accomplished dressage rider. Now 46-years-old herself, Katrien said she believes her father started breeding equestrian horses when she was between 10 and 12.

"He keeps both (dressage and jumping) in mind while breeding," Katrien said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAuAJ_0bG1LTw800
Jessica Springsteen and Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve compete during Nations Cup. Andrew Medichini, AP

Over the past decade, the operation – located in Hamme, a hamlet in the middle of a triangle between Ghent, Antwerp and Brussels – has become more serious, with 20 foals produced per year.

Gustaaf bred Don Juan's mother and grandmother, Equipharma Utopia van de Donkhoeve, who competed at the World Equestrian Games in 2010. Katrien's mother and father flew to Kentucky for the competition, but Equipharma did not start.

Thus making Don Juan's Olympics presence all the more special for Gustaaf and his family.

"He’s very proud," Katrien said. "He says, 'It’s like my work is fulfilled. It’s a recognition for all the work we put in it.' And the nicest thing is that Jessica Springsteen kept his entire name."

Don Juan was sold at age 7 to a Belgian equestrian named Eleonore Lambilliotte, who sold the stallion to the farm Springsteen trains at in Colts Neck, New Jersey, in 2019. Speaking in Japan on Monday, Springsteen, 29, said she and Don Juan have grown together over the past year.

"He has all the scope and all the power, everything comes very effortlessly to him, so for me it’s about getting the details and getting to know each other and I feel like we have a very good partnership," she said.

Katrien pointed out that only females have ridden the Belgian Warmblood.

“I think that’s because women have more patience with horses. He has a lot of quality, we always knew that, but he was always very sensitive,” Katrien said. “We know he is talented, but you have to believe in him. You have to trust him. You have to be a good rider and you have to have a lot of patience. And if you don’t have that, you can’t ride him, and he can’t show his qualities.”

The postponing of the Olympics by a year surely helped Springsteen and Don Juan develop their partnership. After all, they are a team, and if the rider does not commit to that aspect of the sport, "then it's over for the horse."

The pair competed as part of the U.S. jumping team at the Nations Cup Wellington during the spring, helping the U.S. take first place. Shortly thereafter, they were named to the Olympics shortlist and secured third place at the ROLEX Grand Prix of Rome.

"For me, it was getting to jump these bigger classes with the pressure and really learning to stay out of his way and trust him more," Springsteen said. "I think your natural reaction when you’re jumping big is to ride a bit stronger, but with him, he really doesn’t need that. I’ve learned to ride of my feeling and trust in his ability."

It's a partnership that will have parties from the Belgian province of East Flanders to New Jersey's Monmouth County invested in the developments in Tokyo.

The Quinteliers will be paying attention Tuesday – they planned to host friends for a watch party – and when Springsteen and Don Juan ride in the team competition later this week.

"For us, it’s a great moment," Katrien said. "We hope they do well there. But any result, we will celebrate it."

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Born to jump: The story of Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, Jessica Springsteen's equestrian horse

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

215K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jessica Springsteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Breeding#Usa Today Sports#Ap#Belgian#Colts Neck#Quinteliers#Twitter Boombaca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
USA Today
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Jessica Reveals Her Parents’ Reaction to Her Making Olympic Team: ‘Such a Passion for Them’

Bruce Springsteen‘s daughter Jessica Springsteen is going to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. If you didn’t know, the rocker’s daughter is a member of the USA’s equestrian team. She was previously on the team as an alternate at the 2012 London Games and did not qualify for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. She is currently ranked fourteenth in the world for the show jumping event. Her parents couldn’t be more proud, so how did Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa react to her big Olympic news?
MusicTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica Springsteen

With parents like Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, most people wouldn’t have been surprised if Jessica Springsteen decided on a career in music. However, she has chosen a completely different path, and it’s one she’s proud to have carved out for herself. As a talented equestrian, Jessica has worked very hard to make a name for herself. So, as you can imagine, she was very excited when she found out she earned a spot on the US Olympic equestrian team for the 2021 games in Tokyo. Although this year’s Olympics will be a little different than most, Jessica is still grateful for the opportunity and she’s hoping to come home with a gold medal. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica Springsteen.
MusicESPN

Olympics 2021 - Jessica Springsteen is far more than The Boss' daughter

Jessica Springsteen will become an Olympian in equestrian jumping before an empty arena Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the famous family name to new frontiers while her biggest supporters watch from their home in New Jersey. Springsteen, 29, will realize a lifelong dream when she leads her 12-year-old stallion...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Springsteen daughter Jessica fails to qualify for Olympic finals

Jessica Springsteen failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Springsteen, the daughter of legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen, will have a chance to continue with her Olympic pursuits on Friday night when she will ride in a team jumping event. The 29-year-old, who...
Musichappymag.tv

After 46 years, Bruce Springsteen is correcting this one lyric

Nearly half a century after the release of Bruce Springsteen’s iconic track Thunder Road, one lyric has officially been changed. The song opens Springsteen’s Born to Run, and when pressed in 1975, was said to begin with the line: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves“. But a debate has...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen’s showjumper daughter says she is ‘thrilled’ with Olympic performance despite not qualifying

Bruce Springsteen’s showjumper daughter says she is “thrilled” with her Olympic performance despite not qualifying for the individual final.Jessica Springsteen, riding Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve, did not make the top 30 in the qualifying round for the event at the Tokyo 2020 games.But she will get a chance to compete for a medal as part of the USA’s four-rider entry in the team showjumping event on Friday.“All in all, I’m thrilled with the round, and I’m excited for the rest of the week,” she said after the event.Springsteen, 29, who is the daughter of the rock and roll legend...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

What, Exactly, Is Bruce Springsteen Singing in "Thunder Road"?

One of the most iconic songs in a catalog abounding with them is Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road,” which opens his 1975 album Born to Run and is very much in the running for the greatest opening song on an album of all time. (I’m also partial to Tortoise and Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s cover of it.) But enthusiasts of the song have long wondered: what exactly are the lyrics to the song?
Musicwmgk.com

Bruce Springsteen Recalls the First Time He Heard Himself on the Radio

Bruce Springsteen has fond memories of hearing himself for the first time on the radio early in his career. In a new interview with BBC Radio 1 (as transcribed by Ultimate Classic Rock), the first song The Boss heard of his on the radio was “Spirit in the Night” from his 1973 debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.
Entertainmentt2conline.com

Springsteen On Broadway Hypocrisy At Its Best

“Bruce Springsteen’s exploration through the lives of oppressed working-class people has been a prevalent theme throughout the four decades of his musicianship.” -Kaylee Bumpus, Arcadia University. October 2017. You can still get a ticket for “Springsteen On Broadway” for the 8:00pm show on Tuesday, August 17 at the St. James...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Jessica Springsteen off to tough start at Olympics

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen, didn’t rock her solo equestrian performance as she had hoped in her Olympic debut. The 29-year-old — whose mom, Patti Scialfa, is also a member of Springsteen’s E Street Band — narrowly failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park on Tuesday night.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter reaches Olympic equestrian finals

The Boss’ daughter will have a chance for Olympic gold. Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of rock legend Bruce Springsteen, helped the U.S. equestrian team advance to the show jumping finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The Colts Neck, N.J., native was the second of three riders for the team Friday....

Comments / 0

Community Policy