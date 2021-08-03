Flood Advisory issued for Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Zapata The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Zapata County in deep south Texas * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Zapata County Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
