Setting up the blog: There are free options for blogging such as WordPress and Blogger. Investing in a domain name — internet address — and hosting service helps marketers retain control over their blogs. Before beginning a blog create a content outline of topics by date so any research you need to undertake can be done without undue pressure when posting in a timely manner. Once the blog is up and running you need to keep it active by posting new content on a regular basis so followers will receive it when expected. If not, they will move to another resource. Create a content calendar so you know that, for example, every Tuesday morning you need to post the week’s blog. Use your social media posts to create awareness of your blog — and new posts — to your target market. One advantage of blogging is that it can add incremental income streams by making offers of products/services or information products that are not in your mainstream of business.