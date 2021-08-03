Reliable leaker shares Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 price tip

Pricing of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 has been the focus of intense debate since June, when it was rumoured that the company would be introducing a 20% price cut to its next generation of foldables to help the format go mainstream.

Since then, we’ve seen one price leak which seemed to corroborate the rumour for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but not the Z Fold 3, and now the unnervingly reliable leaker Evan Blass has weighed in with some European prices of his own to back this up.

As you would expect, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most expensive of the devices, coming in at €1899 (~£1622) with a larger capacity version for €1999 (~£1707). That’s a disappointing €100 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

As you would expect, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most expensive of the devices, coming in at €1899 (~£1622) with a larger capacity version for €1999 (~£1707). That’s a disappointing €100 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

It seems that the 20% rumour was based on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which does indeed appear to be destined for a price drop in that region. Blass says the flip phone will start at €1099 (~£939) or €1149 (~£982) for a version with a bit more storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G cost €1449 on the continent at launch which means a price cut of 24%.

That’s not much consolation if you wanted the a Galaxy Z Fold 3, of course, but Samsung could have other ways of tempting buyers in. The company already mentions the ability to trade in old phones, tablets and smartwatches on its Unpacked page, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Samsung also offered free products to early adopters – the Galaxy Watch 4 or new Galaxy Buds 2 seem likely candidates, should the company choose this approach.

Speaking of the new smartwatch and earbuds, Blass has prices for them as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants will sell between €279 (~£238) and €409 (~£349), while the Galaxy Buds 2 will go for €159 (~£136).

Blass is a leaker with a virtually unparalleled track record on this kind of thing, so it would be surprising if he were badly wrong here. All the same, we’ll know for sure on August 11 when Samsung unveils its new products to the world.