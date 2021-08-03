5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 3, In Montgomery County

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 3, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Tokyo Olympics – Day 12: It is Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics, and MyMCM continues to offer coverage of all the athletes from Montgomery County who are competing for Team USA and other countries. Friday, Katie Ledecky won gold in her final swim at the Tokyo Olympic Games. This week, expect to see Good Counsel alumnus Kyle Snyder and Magruder alumna Helen Maroulis compete in wrestling events.