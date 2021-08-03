Northview wins two of first three at WS

Garcia went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Pittsburgh. The outfielder helped Milwaukee open the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. Garcia added two more singles in the contest and scored in the fourth and seventh innings. The 30-year-old has produced three multi-hit efforts in his last seven games, but he's also gone hitless three times in that span. Overall, he owns a .262/.321/.461 slash line with 17 home runs, 60 RBI, 45 runs scored and four stolen bases through 352 plate appearances.