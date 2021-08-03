Cancel
Northview wins two of first three at WS

By JOHN CATE JCATE@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Deep River-Northview Optimist 11U baseball team won its first two games in pool play over the weekend before suffering a tough loss in Monday’s battle of unbeatens. Northview, which played in this tournament two years ago as a 9U team and finished third in the nation, is 2-0 in the Space Force Pool after beating Lutz (Fla.) 7-0 in their opener on Saturday and then downing West Linn, Oregon 6-3 in extra innings on Sunday afternoon.

