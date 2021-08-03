For Packers lineman Billy Turner, being ready for anything — and any position — is the name of the game

Bears OLB Khalil Mack is feeling more urgency to reach the playoffs after doing so just three times, all first-round losses, going into his eighth season in the NFL. “You don’t get too many years in the NFL, too many chances to win ballgames and too many chances to get to the playoffs and go all the way,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “Charles Woodson told me a long time ago — he was like, ‘You cannot waste time. This [stuff] is very valuable. I understand that now, going into Year 8. And [I’ve] only been in the playoffs three times so far — and losing in the first round every one of them. [Stuff] is very valuable. Time is of the essence.”