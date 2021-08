TPOL always has the latest electronic gadgets including a functioning Blackberry (see My Travel Technology). When my other phone, the Samsung S9+, stopped working I decided it was time for a change. No longer wanting to carry a phone with a 10-inch display, I was looking for something more compact. I thought I had found it in the Samsung Z Flip. I should have known better. First, the phone was supposed to be ‘mystic bronze.’ It is actually rose gold. Second, the phone is not water-resistant nor is it dust-resistant, something that doesn’t bode well for someone living on an island oasis (see July 28th: TPOL’s Victory Over Life Anniversary). Finally, the expected battery life was for less than one day.