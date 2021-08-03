Google Tensor mobile processor officially launches
Google has today officially launched its new Google Tensor mobile processor the companies first custom-built SoC specifically for Pixel phones, and it will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this fall. “AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission” explains Google so the company set about building a technology platform and own System on a Chip (SoC) for mobile to bring its artificial intelligent and machine learning technology to Pixel users.www.geeky-gadgets.com
