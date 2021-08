Baz Luhrmann gave Yola a piece of advice for her performance as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the widely regarded “Godmother of Rock ’n’ Roll,” in his upcoming biopic Elvis. “I was informed that the best character actors, when you have to play a real living person or a person that was once alive, will impart that person into them, and it’s the relationship between you and that person that makes the character real and tangible,” the English singer-songwriter, born Yolanda Quartey, recalls from her home in Nashville. Put in those terms, it’s a process she knows all too well. “The same thing happens when you’re writing,” she says. “I am often referring to things that have gone into making me and that I have internalized in a way that I have no idea how deeply I’ve internalized it.”