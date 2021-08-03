Cancel
EUR/USD Forecast: Time for a decisive move above 1.19? Why current worries are set to fade

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD has been hovering below 1.19 as investors are concerned about growth prospects. Receding inflation concerns and covid developments could push the pair higher. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bulls are in the lead. Has global growth peaked? That is the question troubling investors' minds – rapidly replacing worries about...

Forex Today: Optimism to prevail at the start of the week

The greenback soared at the end of the week, ending it with gains against most major rivals, following an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report. The US added 943K new jobs in July, while the Unemployment rate contracted to 5.4%, both largely beating the market’s expectations. The Underemployment Rate shrank to 9.2%, while the Participation Rate increased to 61.7%. The better-than-expected employment report revived speculation the Fed will have to tighten its monetary policy sooner than anticipated.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid

Markets were relatively quiet this past trading week, though there were some bouts of volatility. Major stock indices continued to oscillate higher with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each gaining about 1% on balance and notching new all-time highs. Arguably most eye-catching was the ASX 200, however, given its 6% rally on the week. This came on the heels of some stabilization in recent selling pressure across neighboring Chinese equities. And while the latest RBA decision revealed that the central bank intends to forge ahead with taper plans, confidence in medium-term outlook seemed to spur investor risk appetite.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge the year low at 0.7288

Plummeting gold prices put the aussie under additional selling pressure. The RBA repeated that the board remains committed to maintaining financial support. AUD/USD is technically bearish and set to break lower in the near-term. The AUD/USD pair declined on Friday to close a second consecutive week little changed at 0.7355....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls could push the pair toward the 111.00 figure

The Japanese Leading Economic Index beat expectation in June, printing at 104.1. US Treasury yields surged after an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report. USD/JPY is technically bullish but may correct lower before extending gains. The USD/JPY pair topped 110.35 on Friday, ending the week a handful of pips below it....
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Rising Yields Lift USD Against Aussie

The Friday session featured the jobs report out the United States, which showed a gain of 943,000 jobs for the month of July. Because of this, interest rates in America started to rise as traders began to bet on the Federal Reserve trying to tighten monetary policy. That being said, the market is going to continue to see the overall downtrend play itself out against the Aussie, as we are testing the 0.7350 level.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound fades below $1,750 amid lackluster USD

Gold struggles to extend the rebound from a four-month low. US stimulus optimism, China data and covid updates trigger consolidation amid off in Japan. Tapering tantrums keeps bears hopeful amid firmer Treasury yields. Gold (XAU/USD) fades the latest bounce off a four-month low near $1,688 to $1,740, down 1.4% intraday,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs above 0.9150 amid risk-on sentiment, stronger USD

USD/CHF continues to ride higher on Monday as the fresh trading week begins. US Dollar Index gains above 92.80 on hawkish fed’s official comment, job data. The Swiss franc is on the back foot as investors risk appetite improves. After touching the low of 0.9018 in the previous week, USD/CHF...
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Inflation, Fed Speakers, COVID Fears Likely to Fuel Volatility

Gold futures plunged last week to its lowest level since June 30 last week as a solid jobs report supported the notion of sooner-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve. The robust labor market news set-off a series of events, including a spike higher in Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar, which raised the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion, while dampening demand for the dollar-denominated asset.
MarketsFXStreet.com

WTI and precious metals extend drop, USD pares gain

Asia Market Update: Mixed equity trading session with Japan holiday; Nasdaq FUTs lag amid recent rise in UST yields; WTI and Precious Metals extend drop; USD pares gain. - Metal prices all decline and USD strengthens after stronger US payrolls data Friday boosts view that recovery is here to stay.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends corrective pullback above 0.7300 on China CPI

AUD/USD consolidates intraday losses near the monthly bottom. China CPI MoM, PPI YoY cross the market consensus and prior readings in July. DXY trims NFP-led gains near multi-day top amid stimulus, covid jitters. Qualitative catalysts remain the key factors to watch as bears keep the reins. AUD/USD extends rebound from...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from daily high, still remain strong above 1.2550

USD/CAD locks in daily gains on Monday in the early European trading hours. US Dollar Index cools off few pips above the high of 92.80. The Canadian dollar weighs down by weaker commodity prices, dismal economic data. USD/CAD extends the previous session’s gains in the early European session. The pair...
BusinessFXStreet.com

China’s CPI beats estimates with 1.0% YoY in July, AUD/USD tests 0.7350

According to China’s National Statistics Bureau (NBS), the country’s annualized Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 1.0% in July, outpacing expectations of 0.8% while rising from June’s reading of 1.1%. The monthly CPI figures jumped to 0.3% YoY in July when compared to 0.2% expectations and -0.4% recorded previously.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Flash crash rattles gold markets as Bitcoin holds strong

Gold prices have tanked during the Monday morning Asian trading session, compounding losses accumulated over the past week. On August 9, the price of gold quickly fell to its lowest level since March as a flash crash drove prices below $1,700/oz. According to Tradingview, the price of the precious yellow...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest U.S. and Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning as the latest U.S. jobs report continued to fuel bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering sooner than expected. China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.06% while the Shenzhen Component was down 0.30% by 9:41 PM ET...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Steadies After Payrolls-Inspired Gains

Investing.com -- The dollar steadied in early European trading Monday, remaining near recent highs following Friday’s strong nonfarm payrolls release as traders priced in an early tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold dives

Asian stock markets kicked off the week on a positive note, although the US indices had nothing more exciting than mixed performance after the announcement of strong jobs data on Friday. The US nonfarm payrolls printed a strong 943’000 nonfarm job additions in the US during the month of July,...

