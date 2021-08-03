Cancel
USD/JPY risks a probable test of 108.75 – UOB

Cover picture for the articleA drop to the 108.75 level and even 108.50 looks likely if USD/JPY closes below 109.05 in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “The sharp drop in USD to 109.17 came as a surprise (we were expecting USD to trade within a 109.45/109.85 range). Further USD weakness would not be surprising but USD may not be able to maintain a foothold below the major support at 109.05. The next support at 108.75 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 109.45 but only a break of 109.60 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”

