Old Age and Gray Hairs - iBelieve Truth: A Devotional for Women - August 3
Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you. - Isaiah 46:4. My grandmother lived a very long life. Many of my childhood memories include my mom, siblings and I visiting her in a retirement home. She and my mother would talk for hours about the Bible and current world events. My grandmother was intelligent and quick to give insights about things happening around the world, none of which interested me then. I preferred to hear her talk about her father, who had been a Baptist preacher. I liked to hear stories of her childhood, of how the people in her church thought that playing cards, going to the movies, and wearing lipstick was scandalous for Christians back in the 1920’s.am630theword.com
