Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Old Age and Gray Hairs - iBelieve Truth: A Devotional for Women - August 3

By Crosswalk.com
am630theword.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you. - Isaiah 46:4. My grandmother lived a very long life. Many of my childhood memories include my mom, siblings and I visiting her in a retirement home. She and my mother would talk for hours about the Bible and current world events. My grandmother was intelligent and quick to give insights about things happening around the world, none of which interested me then. I preferred to hear her talk about her father, who had been a Baptist preacher. I liked to hear stories of her childhood, of how the people in her church thought that playing cards, going to the movies, and wearing lipstick was scandalous for Christians back in the 1920’s.

am630theword.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Age#White Hairs#Christians#The King James Version#Ibelieve#Faith Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Kicked out of a funeral and Bible college cafeteria

To the best of my recollection, in all of my 51 years of life thus far the only places I have ever actually been kicked out of are a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria. Mind you, I do not recount these things for you with any anger. I actually do so with the laughter still rolling inside of me as I think on those things, as I am fairly certain that no one else in the entire history of mankind can truthfully claim to have been kicked out of both a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Lord to Give You His Words - Your Daily Prayer - July 22

As they approached Jerusalem and came to Bethphage and Bethany at the Mount of Olives, Jesus sent two of his disciples, saying to them, “Go to the village ahead of you, and just as you enter it, you will find a colt tied there, which no one has ever ridden. Untie it and bring it here. If anyone asks you, ‘Why are you doing this?’ say, ‘The Lord needs it and will send it back here shortly.’” – Mark 11:1-3.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Moses Gives Jesus Advice during a Big Golf Game

Heaven was holding a big golfing weekend! On the first day, Heaven's sun was shining down on the players, the course was a beautiful shade of green, and the golfers were preparing themselves to start. One interesting pairing was Jesus and Moses. The two were excited to play and hit...
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
ReligionTulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Choose to be a person of prayer and not worry

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” -Philippians 4:4-7.
ReligionPastors.com

Overcoming Temptation

You are in a constant battle for your mind. That’s where temptation begins. When God gives you an idea, that’s inspiration. But when the devil gives you an idea, that’s temptation. Every day, you have to choose which ideas you’re going to accept. The Bible says if you want to...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Does Jesus Walk on Water in the Bible?

Two summers ago, my family drove out to a little lake just Southeast of Seattle for our annual All Church Retreat. We pulled in shortly before check-in, so my husband took our three-year-old out to the water. A few minutes behind them, I meandered over towards the dock full of people I knew. I heard a splash, and immediately there was a commotion among the many adults and kids. I couldn’t tell what had happened until I got to the end of the long fishing dock and found my daughter drenched and in tears. Without looking, she had walked directly off the dock and into the water. One of our friends heard the splash and very quickly dove in after her. Needless to say, she could not walk on the water. One step off, and she began to drown.
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith walk: Trust God with your Pain

Living a life of faith is a beautiful, life-changing blessing from God. However, it doesn’t mean we get a free pass from the pain of this life. Never forget that Jesus Himself experienced great pain, and He was the closest person there ever was to God. Christianity doesn’t take us away from all suffering in the world but rather gives us a way to process it, endure it and overcome it.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Stranger Found Shelter in Monastery Where Monks Tell Jokes

One dark and stormy night, a stranger was stranded in the open, shivering with cold. He looked around to find shelter for the night and came across a remote monastery. Much to his dismay, he was greeted by complete silence. Not knowing what else to do, he knocked again, this time with a loud bang, but no one answered the door. For the third time, he banged the door with all his strength, but again, there was no response.
Religionvcyamerica.org

An atheist can become a born again Christian

JD: Atheism and atheist who have actually become believers in Christ. And then we want to also discuss how we might minister to those who claim to be atheists. DJ: A high ranking official in a Kenyan atheist organization said Saturday he had accepted Christ and he had resigned from his position because he no longer wanted to promote atheism in the country. And then the atheist reported on their website, “this evening regretfully the secretary of the atheist and Kenya society Mr. Seth Mahiga informed me that he has made the decision to resign from his position as secretary of the society”. Then reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and he is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya, we wish Seth all the best in his new found relationship with Jesus Christ.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Finding Faith: The Bible: Fact or fiction

The validity of the Bible and its author have been challenged all through the ages. It’s opponents have tried to burn it, outlaw it and mock it. No other book has ever caused such conflict through time and yet given so much peace to others. It has given conviction to rulers and hope to paupers.
Religionebcky.com

Gospel Reset in the Old Testament

Acts 17 is not the first place that the “gospel to the Greeks” was used in the history of the Bible. There are several places in the Old Testament where the Israelites had adopted a pagan culture, and God had to call them out of that culture through prophets and godly kings. In some cases, the situation was so dire that God had to remind the Israelites who he was—the Creator of heaven and earth.
ReligionTimes Union

Letter: Un-Christian to 'judge so ferociously'

In response to the letter regarding the Catholic Church denying communion to the president, this is the exact line of thought that has forced many lifelong Catholics to find other places to worship. Everything in Brigid Rufo’s letter ("Catholic Church must deny communion to president," July 4, is the antithesis of what we have been taught Jesus preached. I was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school. I taught "faith formation" for many years as my children have grown up. I have held the hand of dear friends as they waited in Planned Parenthood awaiting pregnancy tests and an abortion. I have attended and celebrated with my gay friends as they married and became parents. I am no less of a Christian because of that. In fact, that makes me a true Christian actually living what I was taught all those years in Catholic school. “Do unto others” and the “greatest of these is love” are not only selective ideas when you think it should or shouldn’t apply. My relationship with God is none of anyone's business and neither is whether or not I receive communion. Love, compassion, empathy, kindness, selflessness and forgiveness are the tenets of the Catholic Church, not judgment and fury. Perhaps those that judge so ferociously should step away from receiving communion for a while.
Religionministrymatters.com

Can a pastor be a friend?

In her memoir, Leaving Church, Barbara Brown Taylor speaks to the varied struggles of being a parish pastor. The demands are legion, with time and energy being two of the strongest pulls that can transform a once-energetic leader into a battle-wearied soldier. Or, as Barbara Brown Taylor describes her decision to leave parish ministry, she eventually suffered from “compassion burnout.” Translation: she cared too much about the people she was serving and could not divest herself, emotionally, from the cares, tribulations and struggles of her friends in the parish.
ReligionPosted by
Odessa American

Apostle Andrew ‘the quiet brother’

Overshadowed by his younger brother Peter, the Apostle Andrew nonetheless distinguished himself as a wide-ranging evangelist who spread the Gospel in numerous nations. The Revs. Terry Pugh, Michael McGuire and Erik Stadler say Andrew is most noted in the New Testament as “the first called” who recognized that Jesus was the Messiah and brought Peter to meet him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy