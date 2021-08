Gold dropped more than 2% on Friday but should key support levels be broken on Sunday night, the price can fall even more, said Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures. “People would say $1,600 [an ounce] if we really start breaking down,” Baruch told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News. “We’ve still got lows in the year…$1,670 area, so there are areas where the market has held before. What we’re seeing now is sort of the potential breach of the low from June [of $1,750].”