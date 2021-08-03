Cancel
Matt Damon 'stands with LGBTQ+ community'

By Celebretainment
Norristown Times Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon has said he "stands with the LGBTQ+ community" after backlash over his comments about using a homophobic slur. The 50-year-old actor recently revealed his daughter called him out for using the word "f*****" and explained why it is so "dangerous", and now he has insisted he does not "use slurs of any kind".

CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Matt Damon elated after Bennifer 2.0

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Appears like 'all is well' in the world of superstars Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and even their BFFs, as Ben's best friend Matt Damon recently shared what he really feels about the Bennifer reunion. E! News reported that Matt recently appeared in an interview with...
MoviesAshe County's Newspaper

Matt Damon knew The Great Wall was 'a turkey'

Matt Damon knew 'The Great Wall' was "a turkey" during filming. The 50-year-old actor admitted he felt "as s***** as you can feel creatively" when making the 2016 film - in which he starred as a mercenary warrior imprisoned within the Great Wall of China before joining forces with the Chinese to combat an alien invasion - and he knew the project was doomed when he saw how the movie's Hollywood backers were pressuring director Zhang Yimou to change his vision.
Stillwater, OKETOnline.com

Matt Damon on Why He Got Emotional Over 'Stillwater' Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival (Exclusive)

The power of the movies! Matt Damon is opening up about getting emotional after his new film got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Damon walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new drama thriller, Stillwater, on Monday, at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and he opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about how he got choked up earlier this month after the successful Cannes debut.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

GLADD’s statement on Matt Damon’s comments

GLAAD says Matt Damon’s remarks are a reminder that anti-LGBTQ slurs have “no place in mainstream media”. The 50-year-old actor recently revealed his daughter called him out for using the word “f*****” and explained why it is so “dangerous”, but he later insisted he does not “use slurs of any kind”.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Matt Damon Denies Using Homophobic Slur

Matt Damon has issued a statement denying he has ever called anyone the homophobic ‘f-slur’ in his “personal life”. The actors statement comes after he revealed in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, that he had retired using the ‘f-slur’ after his daughter explained to him why it was homophobic.
CelebritiesKeene Sentinel

Why Matt Damon can't be canceled, by Sonny Bunch

There’s something morbidly amusing about watching Matt Damon — good Hollywood liberal; acolyte of Howard Zinn; regular Democratic supporter — run into a progressive buzzsaw every couple of years. His most recent sin? Saying that he just learned to stop calling gay people the f-word. Yet despite these repeated /controversies, Damon always bounces back. There’s an important lesson here: The best way to avoid the Internet’s rage is simply to stay off-line.
Stillwater, OKDaily Reflector

Matt Damon runs deep in “Stillwater”

“Stillwater” is the title of the new Matt Damon crime drama about a father who tries to help his estranged daughter who is in prison in Marseilles, accused of a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Sure, the change of locales from Italy to France didn’t fool you — this...
Stillwater, OKSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Matt Damon underplays to great effect in 'Stillwater'

‘Stillwater” looks like it’s going to push Matt Damon into Liam Neeson’s territory, but it never does. Instead, the movie shows a father who doesn’t have spy-level skills trying to solve a crime that involves his daughter. He’s Bill Baker, a laborer from Stillwater, Oklahoma, whose daughter is being held...
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Matt Damon's American masculinity

Around halfway through the new movie Stillwater, a French woman asks Bill Baker (Matt Damon) a question that will be lurking at the back of some viewers' minds: "Did you vote for Trump?" His answer is both dramatically believable and a slight dodge: Bill, a well-mannered but rough-hewn working-class Midwesterner, did not vote at all, because of a felony conviction.
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Matt Damon discusses Ben Affleck reunion

Matt Damon has opened up about reuniting with Ben Affleck to write a script for the first time in 25 years. The friends worked on the screenplay for 'The Last Duel' with Nicole Holofcener, the first time they have written together since their breakthrough film 'Good Will Hunting', which was released in 1997.
MoviesWBUR

Matt Damon Upsets Expectations In New Film 'Stillwater'

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Matt Damon about his new movie "Stillwater," which opens in theaters Friday. The movie follows a man visiting his estranged daughter who's been accused of a murder she claims she's not guilty of.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

What, Exactly, Is Going On With Matt Damon?

It’s not really summer without a few celebrity scandals, and the latest revolves around actor Matt Damon and a recent interview in which he appeared to normalize the use of an offensive gay slur. If you’ve only heard bits and pieces of the story, you may be confused, but fear not—below, you’ll find a full explanation of the Damon drama, from his original statement to his more recent walk-back.
MoviesKokomo Perspective

Matt Damon's emotional return

Matt Damon got emotional being back in a movie theatre. The actor was there at the premiere of his new movie, 'Stillwater' at the Cannes Film Festival, and he admits he was overcome with emotion as he sat down with guests to preview the film for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
MoviesWebster County Citizen

Matt Damon rages at superheroes and streamers

Matt Damon is "sad" about Hollywood's reliance on superhero movies. The 50-year-old actor believes the genre has risen as studios have turned to streaming services and fears that the film industry will never be the same once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Matt told The Sunday Times newspaper's Culture magazine: "DVD...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matt Damon Responds To Homophobia Allegations

Matt Damon is in hot water this week after seemingly telling the media that he only recently cut the homophobic “f-slur” out of his vocabulary. The Departed star is now issuing a statement to help clear the air. Gossip Cop has the story. What Happened?. In an interview with The...
Stillwater, OKVulture

Matt Damon Makes For an Excellent Unlovable American in Stillwater

Bill Baker, the Oklahoma oil-rig roughneck abroad played by an excellent Matt Damon in Stillwater, is not a Trump voter, but you can understand why one of the women he meets in Marseilles asks him about it outright. It’s not just that he looks like a guy who might have voted for Trump, from his frustrated outburst about “fake news” and insistence of saying grace over every meal down to the particular style of wraparound sunglasses he favors. He embodies a certain instinctive obstinance, a habit of holding on to what he knows and only what he knows, no matter how much the world might change around him. While the people Bill meets in France tend to react as though they’re anticipating an ugly American, the truth is that Bill isn’t the kind of guy who’d go there at all, given a choice. He’s in Marseilles to see his daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin), who’s in prison for killing her girlfriend, Lina, while there as an exchange student. It’s a crime she insists she’s innocent of, and, five years into her sentence, she’s come across a tenuous new lead she asks her father to pass along to her lawyer, though he ends up taking up the investigation himself.
MoviesComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Why Superheroes Are Dominating Movies

The rise of superhero films has been challenging for some in Hollywood, as the popularity of these films has dominated the market over the past few years, especially as the universe continues to expand. That especially goes for the MCU, but you could say this about all superhero projects, which continue to not just pull in domestic audiences but also international crowds in droves. Matt Damon had a small role in Thor: Ragnarok, and he might reprise it for Thor: Love & Thunder. That said, he might not end up starring in one as the featured character, as in a recent interview with The Times he not only talked about how the watching of movies has changed and is changing with the new generation but also how superhero movies have affected studio choices and film selection.
MoviesEsquire

Matt Damon’s 15 Best Movies, Ranked

Is Matt Damon a bona fide A-list movie star or merely a very successful character actor? The answer, of course, is both. Which, in a way, makes him a rare kind of celluloid unicorn. It wasn’t always this way. In the early ‘90s, Damon was a Harvard drop-out hustling to get his big break on the big screen until enough rejections piled up that he was forced to create his own luck. With his runs-on-Dunkin’ Beantown buddy Ben Affleck, Damon co-wrote and co-starred in 1996’s blue collar male-weepie Good Will Hunting. And just like that, he was off to the races armed with a Best Screenplay Oscar and the sort of chameleonic range few would have suspected.
CelebritiesFirst We Feast

Watch Matt Damon Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Matt Damon is an Academy Award–winning actor who has been in some of the most iconic films of the past 25 years—from Good Will Hunting, to Saving Private Ryan, to the Bourne film series and many more. His latest is the Tom McCarthy–directed crime drama, Stillwater, is out now. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Damon takes on the wings of death and discusses his vast filmography, his love for Bill Burr, and his showdown with Phil Jackson at the 2008 NBA Finals.

