Olympics roundup: Damian Lillard, USA basketball beat Spain in quarterfinals despite Ricky Rubio’s 38 points
Former Weber State star Damian Lillard and the USA basketball team beat Spain, 95-81, to advance to the Olympic semifinals, rallying after being tied at halftime. Lillard had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on 4-of-10 shooting. Kevin Durant led the United States with 29 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Jayson Tatum had 13 points, Jrue Holiday had 12 points and Zach LaVine had 10, making it five Americans that scored in double figures.www.deseret.com
