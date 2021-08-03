Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Olympics roundup: Damian Lillard, USA basketball beat Spain in quarterfinals despite Ricky Rubio’s 38 points

By Joe Coles
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard and the USA basketball team beat Spain, 95-81, to advance to the Olympic semifinals, rallying after being tied at halftime. Lillard had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on 4-of-10 shooting. Kevin Durant led the United States with 29 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Jayson Tatum had 13 points, Jrue Holiday had 12 points and Zach LaVine had 10, making it five Americans that scored in double figures.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leilani Mitchell
Person
Eddy Alvarez
Person
Jake Gibb
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Regan Smith
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Usa Baseball#Usa#Americans#Covid#The Associated Press#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Country
Germany
Related
NBAMiami Herald

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on his Team USA experience, chemistry with Damian Lillard and more

With the 2021 NBA Draft set for Thursday night, center Bam Adebayo was asked following Team USA’s practice in Tokyo what advice he would offer the incoming draft class. “For them, just soak in as much knowledge as you possibly can,” Adebayo said Thursday afternoon in Tokyo, an interview with reporters that took place at around 3:30 a.m. in the Eastern Time Zone. “I mean, from watching film to just actually being in the NBA. I mean, it’s going to be a whirlwind, like everything’s going fast. Right now, they’re probably thinking, like, ‘Yo I was just in college playing games. I’m about to be in the NBA.’”
BasketballBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: USA crushes Iran in group play, 120-66, thanks to Damian Lillard’s 21 points

This was a much better outcome for the United States men’s national team as they blew out Iran 120-66. They currently are atop of Group A at 1-1. When looking back at their opening game against France, you would think this USA team was totally different. After going 10-32 from three-point range playing France, the USA team shot 19 of 39 from beyond the arc. Of those 19 makes, seven were from Damian Lillard who finished with 21 points, 18 of which came in the first half, and five assists.
BasketballNBC Washington

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA Dominates Iran Behind Damian Lillard's 21 Points

Lillard, USA blow out Iran for first Olympics win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The United States men's basketball team beat Iran 120-66 in the preliminary round of the Tokyo Olympics. Here are five observations from what went down... First win. After their opening loss to France, their first...
NBANBC Sports

Damian Lillard expected social media's overreaction to Team USA's losses

To the point his stage name is ‘Dame D.O.L.L.A,’ and he’s released songs and albums featuring some of the industry's best -- Lil’ Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Jeremih, and much more. While in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, Lillard discussed the team’s losses to Nigeria and Australia during the exhibition stage...
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Damian Lillard, Team USA On Fire Against Iran

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damian Lillard and the USA Men’s Basketball team found their shooting stroke in the first half against Iran. Lillard knocked down a team-high six three-pointers in the first half against Iran while the team knocked down 13 threes overall to take a commanding 60-30 lead.
Basketballwww.fiba.basketball

Player of the Day | Spain's Ricky Rubio

TOKYO (Japan) - Once upon a time, Ricky Rubio's weakness was deemed to be his inability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. That is no longer the case - and certainly not in recent times with Spain's national team. Don't tell Argentina that Rubio can't shoot it from long range because on Thursday, he was as hot as a firecracker. Rubio connected on five of six attempts from beyond the arc and had a game-high 26 points in an 81-71 triumph over Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.
BasketballNBA

Team USA defeats Spain in Olympic quarterfinals

Spain used an 11-2 run to close out the first quarter with the lead. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio was on fire early, pouring in 13 points in the first 10 minutes. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scored 7 points for Team USA and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday added 5.
BasketballSporting News

Damian Lillard had to step back so Team USA could move forward in quest for Olympic gold medal

It would be preposterous to assert anyone other than Kevin Durant was most responsible for the United States men's national team recovering from its rugged start in and around the Tokyo Olympics to claim the nation's fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport. The team was built around his selfless decision to compete. He was the team's leader in scoring, its leader in assists, its leader in leading.
Basketballchatsports.com

Olympic Basketball 2021: Kevin Durant, Team USA Beat Spain to Advance to Semifinals

Spain, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, United States men's national basketball team, Ricky Rubio, United States of America. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Jayson Tatum added 13 off the bench, allowing the United States to overcome a spectacular Ricky Rubio performance on their way to a 95-81 win over Spain on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals at the 2021 Summer Games.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

'Durant Came Out The Second Half On Fire': Fans Reacts As Team USA Survive Scary Ricky Rubio And Spain Performance To Reach Semifinals Of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team USA moves on to the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after they defeated a strong Spain side. Team USA struggled as the game started, with the Spain team being extremely solid defensively. Before the end of the first half, the Spain team registered five blocks on the US, before the latter rallied and made a run to tie the game at halftime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy