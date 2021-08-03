Olympics roundup: Damian Lillard, USA basketball beat Spain in quarterfinals despite Ricky Rubio’s 38 points

With the 2021 NBA Draft set for Thursday night, center Bam Adebayo was asked following Team USA’s practice in Tokyo what advice he would offer the incoming draft class. “For them, just soak in as much knowledge as you possibly can,” Adebayo said Thursday afternoon in Tokyo, an interview with reporters that took place at around 3:30 a.m. in the Eastern Time Zone. “I mean, from watching film to just actually being in the NBA. I mean, it’s going to be a whirlwind, like everything’s going fast. Right now, they’re probably thinking, like, ‘Yo I was just in college playing games. I’m about to be in the NBA.’”