Alignment Realty Capital Enters Premier Deer Valley Submarket with 12,120 SF Industrial Acquisition
Phoenix, Arizona – Alignment Realty Capital (“Alignment”), a direct, net-leased acquisitions group based in Phoenix, Arizona, is pleased to announce it has closed on the $1.75MM acquisition of a free-standing, single-tenant 12,120 square-foot industrial asset in the premier Deer Valley submarket of Phoenix, Arizona. The building serves as the headquarters and manufacturing facility for Banner Wilson, a custom cabinet and millwork company serving commercial and residential clients across the valley. Alignment Realty Capital directly acquires net-leased real estate across the United States with a focus on industrial buildings, dental and orthodontic practices, quick-service restaurants, and other essential and non-discretionary retail.realestatedaily-news.com
