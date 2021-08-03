Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Alignment Realty Capital Enters Premier Deer Valley Submarket with 12,120 SF Industrial Acquisition

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 5 days ago

Phoenix, Arizona – Alignment Realty Capital (“Alignment”), a direct, net-leased acquisitions group based in Phoenix, Arizona, is pleased to announce it has closed on the $1.75MM acquisition of a free-standing, single-tenant 12,120 square-foot industrial asset in the premier Deer Valley submarket of Phoenix, Arizona. The building serves as the headquarters and manufacturing facility for Banner Wilson, a custom cabinet and millwork company serving commercial and residential clients across the valley. Alignment Realty Capital directly acquires net-leased real estate across the United States with a focus on industrial buildings, dental and orthodontic practices, quick-service restaurants, and other essential and non-discretionary retail.

realestatedaily-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Valley#Infrastructure#Sf Industrial Acquisition#Lee Associates#Tsmc#National Bank Of Arizona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Scottsdale, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

VIAONE acquires commercial land in Surprise for retail development

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – An entity formed by VIAONE Commercial Real Estate Group has acquired a commercial land parcel in the bustling West Valley municipality of Surprise, Arizona. The 1.2-acre site near Grand Avenue and Mountain View Boulevard was purchased for $977,792. The development will have two freestanding retail buildings on...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
TheStreet

INDUS Announces Closing On The Acquisition Of A 139,500 SF Industrial/Logistics Building In Lakeland, FL

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) ("INDUS" or the "Company"), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a fully leased, 139,500 square foot industrial/logistics building in Lakeland, Florida (the "Lakeland Acquisition"). The Company used cash on hand to pay the $17.8 million purchase price, which equates to an in-place cash capitalization rate of approximately 4.0%.
Irvine, CArebusinessonline.com

Alere Property Group Buys 35,475 SF Industrial Building in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CALIF. — Alere Property Group has purchased an industrial property located at 8710-8750 Research Drive in Irvine. A private investor sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2005, the 35,475-square-foot building features 20-foot clear heights, two dock-high loading positions, three ground-level doors and 12,000 square feet of...
Glendale, AZazbigmedia.com

MLILY signs lease for 1.25M SF of industrial space in Glendale

MLILY, the retail brand of Healthcare Arizona LLC, a venture of China-based Healthcare Co., Ltd., has signed a lease for 1,253,382 square feet of industrial space at the Glendale 303 “G303” project. The industrial park is situated in Glendale, AZ along the booming Loop 303 corridor and being developed by international real estate firm Hines.
Miami, FLcre-sources.com

368,000-SF Industrial Lease Signed At First Park Miami

CBRE announced the first tenant signing at First Park Miami, a new Class A industrial park located at 8801 NW 87th Avenue in Miami. Carbel, LLC, a warehouse, distribution, and transportation company, is leasing 368,287 square feet at the park to grow and enhance its operations and better serve its customers’ logistics needs. Carbel leased the entirety of Building Two and half of Building One, which are currently under construction with targeted completions in the fourth quarter of 2021 and late 2022, respectively.
Chicago, ILrebusinessonline.com

Venture One Acquires 60,033 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 60,033-square-foot industrial building located at 6450 Cortland St. in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The property was vacant at the time of acquisition. Situated on nearly three acres, the building features seven docks, one drive-in door and parking for 63 cars. Venture One plans to undertake office renovations, add energy-efficient lighting, resurface the parking lot and build a new roof. Elise Couston and Jimena Sayavedra of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and will be retained to market the property for lease. Venture One’s acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Darwin Realty/CORFAC International brokers industrial lease in Dallas area

Darwin Realty/CORFAC International Associate Mandy Lewandowski represented third party logistics provider Betters Trucks Last Mile, LLC in its lease of a 30,826 square foot space in Norcross, GA, and a 40,000 square foot lease in Arlington, TX. The growing trucking company is based in Chicago and expanding across the country. For both transactions, she worked in conjunction with CORFAC International network brokers in out-of-state offices.
Real EstateDenver Post

Sotheby’s International Realty leads the industry in innovation and growth in 2021

As an affiliate brokerage of Sotheby’s International Realty® (SIR), LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) is pleased to report that over the course of the first six months of 2021, SIR, through its affiliated brokers and independent sales professionals, has reached impressive milestones including a nearly 100% rise in sales transactions and a 110% increase in sales volume compared to the prior year.
Ankeny, IArebusinessonline.com

Opus Begins Construction of 277,930 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in Ankeny, Iowa

ANKENY, IOWA — The Opus Group has begun construction of an industrial build-to-suit for Brown Warehouse Co. in Ankeny, a northern suburb of Des Moines. The 277,930-square-foot building will be located within Swanwood Logistics Center. The facility will feature 43 vehicle parking stalls, 24 dock doors and two drive-in doors. Brown, a leasing and third-party logistics company, will operate its warehousing business in the new building and relocate its workforce from its three previous locations. Completion of the new building is slated for April 2022.
Malvern, PArebusinessonline.com

Bridge Industrial Acquires 280,034 SF Lindenwood Corporate Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania

MALVERN, PA. — Bridge Industrial, the Chicago-based firm formerly known as Bridge Development Partners, has acquired Lindenwood Corporate Center, a 280,034-square-foot office campus in Malvern, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The property was built in 1985 and houses tenants such as PQ Corp., Siemens Corp. and Cisco Systems. The new ownership plans to invest about $8 million in capital improvements.
Bellingham, MArebusinessonline.com

TriMark USA Signs 345,000 SF Industrial Lease in Bellingham, Massachusetts

BELLINGHAM, MASS. — Restaurant equipment and foodservices supplier TriMark USA LLC has signed a 345,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Bellingham Distribution Center, located about 40 miles southwest of Boston. Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. developed the building, which features a clear height of 36 feet, 130-foot truck court depths and 227 car parking spaces, in partnership with global investment manager Barings. Ed Jarosz and Rick Schuhwerk of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ellison Patten and James Tambone of Lincoln Property Co. represented the landlord on an internal basis.
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Nearly 10M sf of LA industrial space leased in Q2

The Los Angeles industrial market recorded one of the busiest quarters ever, largely on strong demand for logistics and distribution space. Around 9.8 million square feet of space was leased in the second quarter, according to a JLL report. L.A.’s industrial vacancy fell to 1.9 percent compared to the first...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

2+ million SF industrial space at DFW Airport sold

Trammell Crow at Passport Park, a four-building business park totaling 2,050,474 square feet of Class A+ industrial space under construction in the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport submarket has been sold. CBRE National Partners announced the sale today of the Class A+ industrial space located at 2600, 2650, 2700, 2800...

Comments / 0

Community Policy