Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscope for Aug. 3, 2021: Taurus, don’t rock the boat; Sagittarius, extra work duties heading your way

By Tribune Content Agency
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Molly Hagan was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on this day in 1961. This birthday star currently portrays Abeline on the series “Walker.” She also played the recurring roles of Patricia Cordero on “Jane the Virgin” and Eva Moore on “iZombie,” and she appeared on episodes of “Narcos, Mexico,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Orville.” Hagan’s film work includes performances in “Sully,” “Some Kind of Wonderful” and “Code of Silence.”

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
54K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Hagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus#Izombie#Taurus#Leo#Libra#Scorpio#Capricorn#Pisces#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 9, 2021. Cancerian author Vladimir Mayakovsky wrote a poem about how one morning he went half-mad and conversed with the sun. At first he called the supreme radiance a “lazy clown,” complaining that it just floated through the sky for hours while he, Mayakovsky, toiled diligently at his day job painting posters. Then he dared the sun to come down and have tea with him, which, to his shock, the sun did. The poet was agitated and worried—what if the close approach of the bright deity would prove dangerous? But the visitor turned out to be friendly. They had a pleasant dialog, and in the end the sun promised to provide extra inspiration for Mayakovsky’s future poetry. I invite you to try something equally lyrical and daring, dear Cancerian.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 12, 2021: Gemini, you show good judgment; Capricorn, show off your ingenuity

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Steve Howey was born in San Antonio, Texas, on this day in 1977. This birthday star has portrayed Kevin Ball on the long running series “Shameless” since 2011. He also co-starred as Van Montgomery on the sitcom “Reba” from 2001 to 2007 and has appeared on episodes of “Dead to Me,” “SEAL Team” and “Sons of Anarchy.” On the big screen, Howey’s film work includes parts in “Game Over, Man,” “Something Borrowed” and “Stan Helsing.”
Lifestyleohmymag.co.uk

Do zodiac signs matter in relationships?

Many people are crazy about zodiac signs, so much so that they pay keen attention to the star sign of a person before they decide whether or not to engage with that person. For example, a Taurus sign will ultimately desire a relationship with a Pisces or Virgo sign because they are on the opposite sides of the zodiac spectrum, and are said to complement each other.
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
Lifestyleastrology.com

August Horoscope

August opens with full-on Leo drama as Mars in the sign of the Lion activates de Saturn-Uranus square, bringing our attention to the change that is taking in the structure of our lives. Hang on to your seats around the new moon in Leo, which will bring this energy of twists and turns to a climax.
LifestyleThought Catalog

This Is The Affirmation Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Right Now

I understand my steps, even if the path is not clear. Proceeding with caution, slowing down, speeding up, changing course. It’s all okay, Aries. You don’t need to justify your path or explain it to anyone as long as you are self-reflective and transparent with yourself. You are great at changing direction and keeping things flowing into new beginnings. Trust your ability to lead yourself to where you want to be.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in August, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The sunny vibrance of Leo season is fully upon us, but the month of August is bringing so much more in terms of cosmic happenings. And many of those cosmic events have fortuitous implications for certain zodiac signs. Perhaps most notable is the complementary synergy of Leo and Aquarius themes—the signs are opposites on the zodiac wheel—as the full moon occurs in Aquarius on August 22, while the sun spends its last day in Leo. "This invites us to share our unique talents so that they benefit the collective," says astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, of the meshing between individual-oriented Leo and community-focused Aquarius. Alongside other celestial transits, this placement will play a role in determining the best day in August, astrologically, for each sign of the zodiac.
LifestyleElite Daily

This Is Your Most Secret Fear, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you follow or study astrology, you've probably spent hours upon hours Googling and researching your sign and the qualities associated with it. You’ve probably wondered, “Is this really how I come off?” The interpretations available about each zodiac sign tend to take a positive approach 99% of the time, which can be very uplifting — but can also feel a little too good to be true. Since there’s an array of information to be digested about the zodiac, it's not too often that you come across the not-so-fun facts about your zodiac sign, like your most secret fear.
Relationshipspurewow.com

The 2 Zodiac Signs Who Are Heartbreakers (& One Who Loves Being in Love)

Relationships are hard work. And while some couples will go to great lengths to make it last forever—going to counseling, planning lavish dates and trying to meet their partner’s every need—others are more than happy to cut ties and move on with their lives. This might have something to do with their sun sign, so find out the two zodiac signs who are heartbreakers and one who loves being in love.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The 3 Smartest Zodiac Signs Are Definitely Secret Nerds

If you’re a library regular, community wisdom-holder, mathematics whiz, or just have an extra-sharp memory, there’s a chance you’re one of the smartest signs in the zodiac. Whether or not you like astrology, admit it—aren’t you just a little curious?. Before I get into my lighthearted roundup, a disclaimer: When...
LifestyleHello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 12 to 18 July

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Tune into the subtle undercurrents, the non-verbal clues this week which speak volumes about what feeds your soul and who is on-side. Meanwhile Venus and Mars are dancing in the heavens in your creative and romantic corner upping your capacity to make sparky connections that light your fire.
LifestyleRedbook

What You Need to Be Happy, by Zodiac Sign

Happiness isn’t one size fits all. It looks different for everyone—and yes, it’s different for each zodiac sign. Your Sun sign’s personality traits mean you thrive under unique conditions—for example, certain signs are happiest when they’re surrounded by loved ones, while others thrive when they’re alone. Once you find what makes your Sun sign soar, you’ll be ready to take on the world. Think of it as your cosmic sweet spot. (BTW, if your Sun sign’s advice doesn’t resonate with you, check your Moon sign too.)
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
LifestyleThought Catalog

These Are The Most Confident Zodiac Signs

Leos know their worth, no question about it. While they still want validation from others, it’s not a desperate plea. They don’t need someone to tell them they are doing well to know it for themselves. They will put in the work, socialize, and spend their time to get to the places they want to go, and they feel strongly enough that they have what it takes to get them there.
Lifestyle21ninety.com

Summer Love Forecast: Here Are The 10 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

The secrets are in the stars – the secrets of romance, of course. Every zodiac sign is capable of showing love to their partner and being a romantic partner, but to what extent? Based on their compatibility with their fellow signs, these ten water, fire, earth and air signs are able to extend an extra amount of compassion to their loved ones.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
LifestyleTODAY.com

August horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Astrologically speaking, August is going to be a very intense month. This means that we will have breakthroughs, shake-ups, breakups and breakdowns. If we embrace the changes at hand, we’ll each be able to transform into the person we are meant to be with ease. These are the key astrological...

Comments / 0

Community Policy