Phoenix, AZ

Adrienne Kautzman Joins CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance as Senior Vice President in Phoenix

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 5 days ago

Phoenix, Arizona – CBRE announced that Adrienne Kautzman has joined CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance as a Senior Vice President, based in Phoenix. Ms. Kautzman will specialize in the placement of debt and equity for hospitality properties throughout the U.S. Ms. Kautzman joins CBRE from Berkadia, where she most recently was Managing Director for the Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality Group, responsible for providing financing solutions to commercial real estate developers and owners throughout the U.S. Previously, she was Managing Director at GE Franchise Finance Hotel Lending Group, originating senior debt on individual assets and portfolios of nationally franchised select-service and extended-stay hotels, with loans ranging in size from $5 million to $160 million. Over the past five years, Ms. Kautzman has closed more than $600 million in transactions.

