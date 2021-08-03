Adrienne Kautzman Joins CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance as Senior Vice President in Phoenix

At the recent Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles, Mathew Crosswy, principal, Stonehill, shared with LODGING how this commercial real estate direct lender deployed $612 million across 64 transactions year-to-date and expects to deploy an approximate total of $1.25 billion in 2021—up 74 percent from last year. Crosswy also shared trends in hotel financing and the impact he expects the pandemic to have on the overall industry landscape as it recovers. Noting how commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loans in particular were not designed with the kind of access needed to provide relief for debt repayment during the pandemic, Crosswy stressed the need to create financial structures to enable liquidity and decision-making in times of trouble.