Chamber opens nominations for 2021 Community Impact Awards
The Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, seeks to recognize and celebrate business excellence, honoring outstanding professionals in seven categories at the annual Community Impact Awards Dinner. The award categories include Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, The Covey Agriculture Award by Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, and The Bob “Hutch” Hutchison Legacy Award.www.timesenterprise.com
