Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi bets on mRNA vaccines beyond COVID in $3.2 billion Translate Bio deal

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Translate Bio in a $3.2 billion deal, as it bets on next-generation mRNA vaccine technology beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming a Reuters exclusive report. The French pharmaceuticals firm said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Drugs#Covid#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#French#Influenza Sanofi#Pfizer Biontech#Baupost Group#Glaxosmithkline#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & Biotechcommunitynewscorp.com

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market 2021-2027 with Major Key Player: , AbbVie, Sanofi, Kemwell Bipharma., Amgen, Biocon, Catalent, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Pfizer, F. Hoffman-La Roche & more

The analysis covered in the Winning Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Market analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.
Medical & Biotech95.5 FM WIFC

Bayer buys biopharma firm Vividion Therapeutics for up to $2 billion

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bayer on Thursday said it acquired U.S.-based biopharmaceuticals company Vividion Therapeutics for up to $2 billion to boost its ability to discover new treatments and lift the value of its drug pipeline. The deal, expected to close during the third quarter, includes a $1.5 billion upfront payment...
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology Across Vaccines and Therapeutics Development

Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and therapeutics development. Accelerates development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines and potential to explore other therapeutic areas. Fast tracks establishment of Sanofi’s recently announced mRNA Center of Excellence. Full integration upgrades drug formulation capabilities and enhances...
Pharmaceuticalsrock947.com

Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is effective -Danish study

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Combining AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s jab provides “good protection”, Denmark’s State Serum Institute said on Monday. A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Sanofi acquires Translate Bio (TBIO) for $38/sh, $3.2B Value

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. As part of Sanofi’s endeavor to accelerate the application of messenger RNA (mRNA) to develop therapeutics and vaccines, the company has entered into a definitive agreement with Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO), a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company, under which Sanofi will acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion (on a fully diluted basis). The Sanofi and Translate Bio Boards of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

Why Sanofi (SNY) Is Buying Translate Bio (TBIO) For $3.2 Billion

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has announced it is buying Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) in a deal valued at about $3.2 billion. These are the details. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) announced has entered into a definitive agreement with Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO), a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company, under which Sanofi will acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion (on a fully diluted basis). This deal was made in order to to accelerate Sanofi’s endeavor to accelerate the application of messenger RNA (mRNA) to develop therapeutics and vaccines. The Sanofi and Translate Bio Boards of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.
Medical & BiotechSeekingalpha.com

Translate Bio surges in after hours on report of Sanofi bid (update)

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Update 8:58pm: Updates shares. Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) jumped 69% in after hours...
Lexington, MABoston Globe

French drug giant Sanofi buys Lexington’s Translate Bio for $3.2b

Sanofi is buying its Lexington messenger RNA partner Translate Bio for $3.2 billion as the French drug giant ― one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers but a straggler in the coronavirus vaccine race ― bets on the technology behind the first two COVID-19 vaccines cleared in the US. Sanofi,...
Medical & BiotechEntrepreneur

Hot Biotech Stocks To Watch After Sanofi’s Acquisition Of Translate Bio

Biotech Stocks That Deserve Your Attention After Latest News. Penny stocks are well-known for their high risk & high reward. Volatility, heavy speculation, and other factors can influence the market for these cheap stocks more than their higher price cohorts. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a closer look. While many traders focus on the short-term potential, there’s an entirely different side to low-priced stocks.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 2) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ:ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) (received fast track designation for nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global $30.9 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market To 2028 - Focus On MRNA, Recombinant, Inactivated, And Replication-deficient Viral Vector

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Vaccine Development Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, by Application (Vaccine Process Development, Vaccine Research), by End Use (CROs, Pharma & Biopharma Companies), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
Medical & Biotechhoustonmirror.com

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021| Bayer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline

The Latest survey report on Global and Regional Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market sheds light on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Bioengineered Protein Drugs organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Bioengineered proteins are designed as the fundamental participants in all biological processes, represent as powerful therapeutic agents and include a broad range of products such as growth factors, hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, cytokines and few others. These special drugs are gaining attention across pharmaceutical industries due to their specificity, safety, bioreactivity and success rate in treating life-threatening diseases and injuries., By Market Verdors:, Abbot, Amgen, Baxter, Bayer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Fresenius Kabi, Hoffman-la-Roche, Johnson & Johnson & Merck.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Medical & Biotechoutsourcing-pharma.com

mRNA and beyond: Opportunities for US biologics

The success of mRNA vaccine technology could be one of the new opportunities for US pharmaceutical manufacturing looking forward, with pandemic investments helping turbocharge the sector. Production of a number of drugs are likely to remain in lower cost production hubs, such as China and India. But biologics may tell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy