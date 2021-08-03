Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India’s worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s industrial hub of Maharashtra state eased COVID-19 restrictions in most districts on Tuesday, including in the financial capital of Mumbai, after a steady decline in new cases. Shops, malls and parks were allowed to open for longer and offices were allowed to operate at full capacity....

wdez.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Maharashtra#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Reuters#Print
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports most new COVID cases in three weeks

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - India reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most in three weeks, the latest evidence of a worrying trend of rising cases that has forced one state to lock down amid fears of another wave of infections. India was battered by the Delta...
Public HealthEast Bay Times

Report: India’s COVID toll could be in the millions

NEW DELHI — India’s excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the South Asian country. Most experts believe India’s...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: New post-Covid complication found in India as patients suffer from liver abscess

As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.One of the patients died due to this post-Covid complication and at least eight of the 14 had received steroids while they were being treated for the virus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Doctors also said that poor nutrition and the use of steroids are some of the possible reasons behind the formation of the pus in the patients’ liver, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has been accused of arresting several doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients over their support for the anti-junta protests. Doctors and media reports said at least nine doctors, who volunteered to provide tele-medicine services, have been detained by the military, according to Reuters. This comes even as Myanmar registered 6,000 new infections on Thursday.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India's Kerala state orders lockdown as COVID-19 infections rise

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - India's southern state of Kerala on Thursday announced a two-day lockdown as federal authorities planned to send experts to fight the spread of infections in the country's leading COVID-19 hotspot. India's daily cases have fallen after a devastating second wave that overwhelmed the healthcare...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand and Malaysia report new daily COVID-19 case records

The Thailand Ministry of Health recorded a new daily COVID-19 case record today with 20,200 reported. In addition, 188 deaths were reported, also a new daily record. The new cases and fatalities brought total infections to 672,385 and deaths to 5,503. Just yesterday, the government extended lockdown and curfew measures...
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Indonesia becomes second in Asia to hit 100,000 COVID deaths

Indonesia has reached a grim milestone as more than 100,000 people died from the coronavirus, becoming the second country in Asia to breach that threshold. After weeks of topping the world’s tally of daily COVID-19 deaths, Southeast Asia’s largest economy added 1,747 fatalities on Wednesday, according to data from the health ministry, bringing its total number to 100,636.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nigeria receives four million Covid-19 vaccine doses from US

Nigeria received four million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the United States on Sunday as the West African nation steps up efforts to battle a third wave of infections. The doses, which came on two planes, were received by officials from the UN children agency UNICEF on behalf...
Indiaraleighnews.net

PM Modi assures all possible help to Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising in various parts of the state due to heavy rainfall and floods. The Prime Minister spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

India monsoons: at least 112 dead in Maharashtra state

At least 112 people have died in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, authorities have said, after torrential monsoon rains caused landslides and flooded low-lying areas, cutting off hundreds of villages. Parts of India’s west coast received up to 594mm (23in) of rainfall over 24 hours, forcing authorities to evacuate...
Public Healthschiffgold.com

India Gold Market Shows Signs of Life as COVID Second Wave Eases

India ranks as the second-largest gold-consuming country in the world, second only behind China, but demand has languished for the last couple of years. The pandemic crushed demand, particularly for gold jewelry, but record-high gold prices in rupee terms and government policy put a drag on the gold market even before COVID-19. There were signs of a turnaround late last year and it continued through the first quarter of 2021. The most recent wave of COVID-19 stalled the gold Indian gold market’s recovery, but it appears to be regaining steam.
EnvironmentAGU Blogosphere

The disastrous Taliye village landslide in Maharashtra, India

The disastrous Taliye village landslide in Maharashtra, India. In amongst the other news associated with the current range of extreme weather events, a disastrous landslide at the village of Taliye in Raigad, Maharashtra in India on 22 July 2021 barely got a mention. This is deeply unfortunate as this landslide, one of several that occurred in India last week, was catastrophic. The search operations in the aftermath of the landslide were stopped yesterday leaving a death toll of 84 people, only 53 of whom have been recovered, with a further five injured. Mid-day has a good report about the event, including this image of the aftermath:-

Comments / 0

Community Policy