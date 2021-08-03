India’s worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate

As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.One of the patients died due to this post-Covid complication and at least eight of the 14 had received steroids while they were being treated for the virus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Doctors also said that poor nutrition and the use of steroids are some of the possible reasons behind the formation of the pus in the patients’ liver, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has been accused of arresting several doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients over their support for the anti-junta protests. Doctors and media reports said at least nine doctors, who volunteered to provide tele-medicine services, have been detained by the military, according to Reuters. This comes even as Myanmar registered 6,000 new infections on Thursday.