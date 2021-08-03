Cancel
Hancock County, IN

STAYING POWER: Treasured chili recipe makes for leftovers as good as first time around

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article50 oz jar of northern white beans, rinsed and drained. Cook and shred chicken breast ahead of time. In a large stock pot, saute onions and garlic in olive oil until tender. Add green chilies, cumin, oregano, red pepper flakes and hot sauce. Continually stir for five minutes while cooking over medium heat. In a large bowl, slowly stir the cornstarch into the chicken broth. Add the chicken broth mixture, beans and diced chicken. Cook for 45 minutes while stirring occasionally. Add cheese and heavy cream. Continually stir until the cheese has melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Asher
Asher
