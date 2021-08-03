Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

John Krull: Knowing what questions to ask

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 6 days ago

Rosa Brooks begins the epilogue to her fine new book, “Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City,” with a quote from James Thurber. “It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers,” Thurber says. It’s in that spirit that Brooks wrote the book, which...

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Thurber
Person
Barbara Ehrenreich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#American#Georgetown University#Indiana Landmarks#Boys Clubs Girls Clubs#Franklin College#Thestatehousefile Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureTribune-Star

John Krull: The best way to solve an important problem

Rosa Brooks begins the epilogue to her fine new book, “Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City,” with a quote from James Thurber. “It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers,” Thurber says. It’s in that spirit that Brooks wrote the book, which...
Tribune-Star

John Krull: ‘There are but two parties now’

Some moments crystallize things, cutting through the cant and nonsense to make things clear. Such was the case with the testimony of the four Capitol Police officers before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The four officers spoke with simple dignity as they answered questions and accepted thanks and praise for their bravery under immense pressure and while they were in grave danger.
Goshen News

JOHN KRULL: Ghosts draw columnist to river city

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Ghosts drew me to this old river city. I first rolled into Memphis 40 years ago. I rode my motorcycle down from St. Louis, where I was attending grad school, running parallel with and occasionally crossing the Mississippi River. I was young then, not far north of...
Loudoun County, VAInside Nova

Kerr: How we teach history is what’s critical

A recent Loudoun County School Board meeting was raucously disrupted in part over the issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT). I have doubts that many of the protestors even know exactly what that is, which is understandable because CRT is poorly defined at best. What’s more, it’s not a part...
U.S. Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Lynn Rudmin Chong: Questioning motivations of fellow letter writers

Those Trump mouthpieces in your letters, heavy on distortion and outright lies — are they funded by the Heritage Foundation? Do they perhaps get remuneration per letter? About the Heritage Foundation: Heritage received major funding from leading right-wing donors such as Charles and David Koch, Richard Mellon Scaife, and Joseph Coors. Speaking in 1980 at a meeting of evangelical leaders in Dallas, Paul Weyrich bluntly articulated his radical views on voting rights. “I don’t want everybody to vote,” he said. Shades of mayhem and madness! Weyrich, who died in 2008, lives on in the repetitive and wearying spouting of Trumpians and in the fervor of Republicans who are trying to get to victory, say in 2022 as well as 2024, by cutting voters off the list.
SFGate

Book World: Inside the murderous, bumbling Ku Klux Klan

- - - Tom Landrum was an ordinary man: a sharecropper's son who'd put himself through junior college playing football, put in two years of military duty, married his high school sweetheart and settled into a job at the courthouse in his hometown, Laurel, Miss., 140 miles northeast of New Orleans. That's probably why FBI recruiters approached him in July 1965, because they knew that no one in the White Knights of the Mississippi Ku Klux Klan would ever suspect a man like Landrum of being an informer.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Letter: How would founders have dealt with pandemic?

What was America intended to be? How would its founders have dealt with the problems it faces today?. Thomas Jefferson was afraid of the inevitability of government becoming more than they intended. “The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield, and government to gain ground.” He encouraged others to resist that very fact. “The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions, that I wish it to be always kept alive.” And he reminded us to never trust the government. “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”
Pantagraph

Stephen L. Carter: In defense of ‘misinformation’

I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the Grammar Curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down misinformers to keep them from misinforming the public represents a return to the bad old days that once upon a time liberalism sensibly opposed.
New Haven Register

Letter: On the teaching of history

“We live in the past by a knowledge of its history: and in the future by hope and anticipation. … It is not fit that the land of the Pilgrims should bear the shame (slavery) any longer.”. This quote was made by one of the greatest early American statesman, Daniel...
Wicked Local

OPINION: Letters to the editor

Last week’s guest commentary Estabrook Road Divide revealed misunderstandings regarding the history of the Estabrook Woods. The author contends that the American democratic experiment is flawed and falls short of the ideals of equality for all. As an example of this failure, she calls out private ownership and stewardship of land as the “weaponization” of individual rights and privilege. In specific, she mentions restrictive signage placed on Estabrook Woods private residential property while questioning the legitimacy of the woods as a nature preserve.
psyche.co

Ralph Waldo Emerson would really hate your Twitter feed

Ralph Waldo Emerson photographed by Mathew B Brady c1856. Courtesy the Met Museum, New York. is an assistant professor of history at Princeton University. He is the author of Fighting for the Higher Law: Black and White Transcendentalists Against Slavery (2021). He lives in New Jersey. We can’t understand Ralph...
U.S. PoliticsKokomo Tribune

John Krull column: ‘There are but two parties now’

Some moments crystallize things, cutting through the cant and nonsense to make things clear. Such was the case with the testimony of the four Capitol Police officers before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The four officers spoke with simple dignity as they answered questions and accepted thanks and praise for their bravery under immense pressure and while they were in grave danger.
Anderson Herald Bulletin

John Krull column: ‘There are but two parties now’

Some moments crystallize things, cutting through the cant and nonsense to make things clear. Such was the case with the testimony of the four Capitol Police officers before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The four officers spoke with simple dignity as they answered questions and accepted thanks and praise for their bravery under immense pressure and while they were in grave danger.
Greensburg Daily News

John Krull column: Logic only a gun merchant could love and born suckers could buy

Ah, Jim Lucas is being Jim Lucas. The Republican Indiana representative from Seymour who outsources his thinking to the National Rifle Association’s flacks has come with another talking point he finds particularly tasty. Like almost every item on the intellectual menu the Lucas café offers, it is half-baked and dangerous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy