John Krull: Knowing what questions to ask

Those Trump mouthpieces in your letters, heavy on distortion and outright lies — are they funded by the Heritage Foundation? Do they perhaps get remuneration per letter? About the Heritage Foundation: Heritage received major funding from leading right-wing donors such as Charles and David Koch, Richard Mellon Scaife, and Joseph Coors. Speaking in 1980 at a meeting of evangelical leaders in Dallas, Paul Weyrich bluntly articulated his radical views on voting rights. “I don’t want everybody to vote,” he said. Shades of mayhem and madness! Weyrich, who died in 2008, lives on in the repetitive and wearying spouting of Trumpians and in the fervor of Republicans who are trying to get to victory, say in 2022 as well as 2024, by cutting voters off the list.