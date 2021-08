The world of track and field has seen records that stood for ten, 20 even 25 years before being shattered. There's been a handful of marks that most believed would never be touched. Most notably was the 1968 Mexico Olympics, where Bob Beamon of the United States broke the world long jump record by nearly two feet, going 29' 2". To this day, it's considered the most technically perfectly executed effort ever done in track history. It's been broken down on film endless times.