A Robust Resources Sector Pushes The JSE Higher In July

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith some exceptions (e.g., China, Japan, etc.), most major global markets had a positive July. US markets ended the month with solid gains, although market volatility picked up towards the end of the month amid concerns about the momentum of the US economic recovery in the face of the spreading Delta variant. Added to that, China’s clampdown on technology (tech) businesses and lofty expectations for US corporate earnings weighed on sentiment. Nevertheless, the blue-chip S&P 500 notched up its sixth-straight positive month in July (+2.3% MoM/+17.0% YTD), while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2% MoM (+13.8% YTD), and the Dow Jones rose by 1.3% MoM (+14.1% YTD). The US Federal Reserve (Fed) held its benchmark interest rate near zero, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that, while the US economy has come a long way since the pandemic-induced recession, it still has “some ways to go” before the Fed will consider adjusting its easy monetary policy.

za.investing.com

July was a tough month domestically as South Africans faced mid-winter with movement and economic activity severely restricted because of surging COVID-19 cases which exceeded peak infection rates experienced in previous waves. While hospitals were struggling to deal with increasing COVID-19 cases, the security forces struggled to contain unrest across large parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal, sparked initially by protests in response to the incarceration of former president, Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to jail time for his refusal to testify at the state capture commission. Protests quickly turned violent and evolved into wide-scale looting and vandalism, resulting in over 300 deaths and multiple billions of rand worth of damage and lost economic output.
