A Robust Resources Sector Pushes The JSE Higher In July

With some exceptions (e.g., China, Japan, etc.), most major global markets had a positive July. US markets ended the month with solid gains, although market volatility picked up towards the end of the month amid concerns about the momentum of the US economic recovery in the face of the spreading Delta variant. Added to that, China’s clampdown on technology (tech) businesses and lofty expectations for US corporate earnings weighed on sentiment. Nevertheless, the blue-chip S&P 500 notched up its sixth-straight positive month in July (+2.3% MoM/+17.0% YTD), while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2% MoM (+13.8% YTD), and the Dow Jones rose by 1.3% MoM (+14.1% YTD). The US Federal Reserve (Fed) held its benchmark interest rate near zero, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that, while the US economy has come a long way since the pandemic-induced recession, it still has “some ways to go” before the Fed will consider adjusting its easy monetary policy.