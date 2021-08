Investors eyeing ridesharing giants Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) are still left in a somewhat uncertain position as industry dynamics continue to develop. More than two years on from their blockbuster IPOs, both Lyft and Uber have thus far disappointed investors. Uber has failed to return to its initial listing price of $45 per share while Lyft has plummeted from its IPO day peak of nearly $90 per share. The reaction to each company's latest earnings announcements earlier this week indicates a continued state of uncertainty.