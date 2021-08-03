Penn State students offer campus food advice to newcomers

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For many students, returning to school doesn't mean returning to the classroom. The National Institute of Health says more than 1,400 kids across the country are now hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number ever recorded. Now, many parents across the Valley are questioning sending their kids back to in-person school. To help families who feel it is too soon, Mesa Public Schools launched a completely virtual K-12 option called Mesa Virtual Campus. "It gives me goosebumps to look at the things they are able to do online," says Director Jennifer Echols.