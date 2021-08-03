Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 “Live Translate” feature automatically translates speech in audio or video

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June this year, we learned that Google was working on a new “Live Translate” feature for Pixel phones. We spotted mentions of the feature in an APK teardown of Android 12 Beta 2’s SettingsIntelligence app, but the new strings didn’t highlight exactly what it would do. However, we now have more information about the upcoming “Live Translate” feature, thanks to Google’s recent Pixel 6 teaser.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Translate#Android#The Washington Post#Verge#Tensor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How to Unroot your Android phone

Do you want to root your Android smartphone so you can unleash the true power of your device? Thankfully, the process isn’t as difficult as you may think. But what happens when things change and you find you just don’t use root applications as much as you thought you would? If you’re in a situation like this, unrooting your phone actually makes sense. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to unroot any Android device.
Cell Phonestechacrobat.com

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support feature for Apple iPhone users on iOS

Earlier, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed that the Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp will get a multi-device feature in a little while. He was true to his word when WhatsApp revealed support for this highly-anticipated feature on the beta version of its application on the Android mobile operating system at the beginning of the month.
Technologydallassun.com

Google will not let users sign in on old Android devices

Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): Using an old Android device? Then you might want to upgrade to a new one as Google will no longer allow users to sign in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower. As per The Verge, this change will come into effect from...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google will drop devices still on Android 2.3.7 and earlier in September

Right now, the only Android versions with a market share above 10 percent are the last three major releases. Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread can easily be considered an ancient version and finding devices that still run it in 2021 can be a nearly impossible task anywhere. However, Google has decided to add a final nail into the coffin of this decade-old release of its mobile operating system.
Cell PhonesCNET

Mirror or cast your Android phone's screen to your TV in just a few taps. Here's how

Sharing photos from a recent summer trip or joining your local gym's workout class via Zoom can be an annoying task on an Android phone's small screen. Instead of asking friends and family members to huddle around your phone, you can magically cast or mirror your screen to a nearby TV with just a few taps. Of course, you'll need the proper hardware to get the job done, and save you from potential neck strain.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Chrome OS Phone Hub may soon show your recently used phone apps for quick access

Google has been putting in lots of work on the new Chromebook Phone Hub as of late. Photos you’ve snapped on your phone are beginning to appear there for users instantaneously, it will soon drain your phone battery less quickly by making less frequent pings, and more. Despite the fact that three very important things ought to have been fixed prior to its release, I’m still happy to see Phone Hub available to users.
Internet9to5Google

Twitter Beta now lets you log in with your Google Account

After initially being spotted in testing, the latest Twitter beta update for Android now lets you log in using a connected Google Account. Google Account integration with Twitter is definitely long overdue, with the social media platform similarly working on Apple Account sign-in for those on the iOS side of the fence. Basically, this allows you to log in or create an account with your existing details, therefore bypassing the need to fill in basic information, such as your name and email address, and negates the password requirement.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

How to use two apps at once with split-screen on Android

Android is constantly adding new and improved features to try and enhance the user experience. Some of those features are absolute game changers, while others tend to fly under the radar. Today, we want to take a look at a feature that probably falls in the latter category. A couple...
Internet9to5Google

New Gmail adding support for editing Google Slides with side-by-side Chat

As of last month, all personal Google Accounts can enable the new Gmail that supports Chat and Rooms. The latter aspect, which will soon be renamed to “Spaces,” allows for large-scale productivity. Gmail now supports opening a Google Slides presentation directly to allow for multitasking with Chat. Since launch, Gmail...
InternetSFGate

Startpage Launches Language Translation Features

Startpage, a search engine that lets consumers search and browse online without personal data collection, tracking or targeting, today announces the launch of its Private Language Translator. The new feature supports the autodetection of 109 languages and can be activated by simply entering “translate” into Startpage’s search box. With consumers...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Chrome OS download locked users out of their devices

Chromebook users across the world were locked out of their devices after a single code typo caused a significant knock-on effect. The issue, found in Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165 saw users unable to access their devices due to a one-character typo that saw a software update effectively lock them when restarting their machines.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Change Your Navigation Language in Google Maps on Android

With voice navigation, you’ll hear travel alerts, which lane to use, where to turn, and if there’s a better route. Google Maps, however, automatically displays map labels and place names in your country’s local language. Google Maps also uses your device’s default language as the navigation voice. So, if you...
InternetThe Verge

How to hide Google Meet in Gmail’s desktop app

Google rolled out Google Meet, a revamped version of its video chatting program Hangouts Meet, in April 2020, and made the app available to anyone with a Google account. You can start or join a Meet videoconference right from your Gmail inbox, using the buttons that Google has placed on the left-hand side of the page.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Everything we know so far

Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 5a 5G later this year. While the company has yet to announce it with as much pomp and circumstance as it did the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it confirmed that it would indeed be launching it around the same time as the Pixel 4a in response to a rumor regarding its cancellation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy