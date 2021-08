The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has presented over 1,500 exhibitions throughout its distinguished history. Approximately 500 exhibitions were organized by the DMA from 1903-1983, reflecting the development of both the Museum and the city of Dallas, documenting a progression of cultural, social, and political environments throughout eight decades. Exhibition documentation is a primary resource for researchers of Contemporary Art, American Art and Texas Regionalist Art, African Art, Asian, South Pacific, Ancient Art, and European Art. Additional information about exhibitions may be found in the Dallas Museum of Art Archives, Exhibition Records collection.