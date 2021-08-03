Cancel
Internet

How BLKBOX Plans To Revolutionize Digital Advertising Spending

By David Prosser
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Athar Zia believes there is a disconnect in the advertising industry. On the one hand, the advent of social media platforms and other digital channels has created opportunities for businesses to launch and grow in completely new ways. On the other, building advertising strategies to maximize the potential of these platforms is rooted in the traditional practices of the industries, based on slow and manual processes that never quite seem to deliver the value promised.

