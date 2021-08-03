Cancel
Recipes

Smoky Black Beans

By Rachael Ray
rachaelraymag.com
Cover picture for the articleThis recipe originally appeared in our Summer 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. In a medium skillet, heat the oil, one turn of the pan, over medium. Add the onion, jalapeño, garlic, cumin, pimentón, and oregano. Cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables soften slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup of water. Cook, stirring often, until the water reduces and the onion mixture softens, about 5 minutes. Add the beans and liquid and cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 4 minutes. Season. Cover and keep warm over low heat.

