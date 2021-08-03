Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

England’s T20 series vs Bangladesh postponed to March 2023

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — England has postponed its six-match cricket tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for September and October, until March 2023.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday it and the Bangladesh Cricket Board mutually decided to reschedule the tour, which includes three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

Although the statement gave no reason for the postponement, England media said COVID-19-related quarantine protocols were behind the rescheduling. It also added that it would give England players an opportunity to be drafted by teams in the lucrative Indian Premier League scheduled for around the same time.

England’s top players are preparing for the first test against India at Trent Bridge which begins on Wednesday. The teams are set for a five-test series also including matches at Lord’s, Headingley and the Oval before concluding with a match at Old Trafford in Manchester from Sept. 10.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Test Cricket#Cricket Matches#Ap#Indian#Premier League#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Australia humbled by Bangladesh for second time in 24 hours in T20 series

Australia are in grave danger of losing a fifth successive T20 International series after going 2-0 down with a five-wicket defeat against a “smarter” Bangladesh following another poor batting performance in Dhaka. Chasing Australia’s score of 121-7, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals and slumped to 67-5 in the 12th...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsAOL Corp

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

One T20 cut from Pakistan vs. West Indies series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — West Indies reduced its Twenty20 series against Pakistan to four matches with the rescheduled opener at Kensington Oval on Wednesday. The planned five-match series was cut to four after West Indies’ ongoing one-day international series against Australia was rescheduled to finish on Monday in Bridgetown. That was due to a positive test for COVID-19 by a non-playing West Indies staff member.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

England’s Stokes withdraws from India test series

LONDON (AP) — England allrounder Ben Stokes has withdrawn from the home test series against India starting next week to “take an an indefinite break from all cricket.”. Stokes wants “to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Hasaranga takes 4 as Sri Lanka wins T20 series vs. India

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga recorded a career-best four wickets for nine runs Thursday as Sri Lanka beat India by seven wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international and clinched the three-match series 2-1. It was Sri Lanka’s first T20 series win since their 3-0 victory against Pakistan in 2019. They had lost five consecutive series since then. India’s loss comes after six consecutive series wins.
SportsBBC

Ireland's second T20 with the Netherlands postponed until Wednesday

Ireland's second Twenty20 international with the Netherlands has been abandoned following a failed pitch inspection. Heavy rain in Dublin throughout Tuesday left the Malahide pitch flooded. A first pitch inspection took place at 15:00 BST, a hour before the match was set to start. But the match was called off...
WorldThe Guardian

Australia humbled as Bangladesh defend modest target in first T20

Australia again struggled against spin as they suffered their first T20 cricket loss to Bangladesh, crashing to a 23-run loss after chasing a modest target in the opening game of a five-match series in Dhaka. It is the first bilateral T20 series between the two nations, with Australia having won...
Worlddallassun.com

Bangladesh skittle Australia to win 1st T20

Spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed four wickets as Bangladesh defended 131 to beat Australia for the first time in Twenty20 internationals on Tuesday in Dhaka.. Nasum, a left-arm spinner, returned career-best figures of 4-19 to help dismiss the visitors for 108 as Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Sportstucsonpost.com

Wade demands bravery after Australia's first T20 loss to Bangladesh

Captain Matthew Wade has said Australia need to be brave as they look to bounce back after their first-ever Twenty20 defeat to Bangladesh. Spinner Nasum Ahmed was the star for the hosts in their 23-run win as Australia failed to chase a relatively small T20 target in the first of five matches in the series in Dhaka on Tuesday.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Marcus Trescothick admits England’s preparation for Test series was not suitable

Batting coach Marcus Trescothick admitted England came into their marquee Test series against India underprepared after being dismissed for 183 on day one at Trent Bridge. The home side arrived for the high-profile encounter on the back of a steady stream of limited-overs cricket, be it Twenty20 action in the Vitality Blast or the inaugural season of The Hundred, and had precious little red-ball practice to call on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy