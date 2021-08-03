Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israeli court’s compromise would avoid Palestinian evictions

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has floated compromises that would block the evictions of dozens of Palestinians in the east Jerusalem of Sheikh Jarrah, where attempts by Jewish settlers to expel them from their homes helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in May.

The cases examined Monday involve four Palestinian families, numbering a total of about 70 people.

The settlers have been waging a decades-long campaign to evict the families from densely populated Palestinian neighborhoods just outside the walls of the Old City, in one of the most sensitive parts of east Jerusalem.

The settlers say the homes are built on land that was owned by Jews prior to the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. Israeli law allows Jews to reclaim such property, a right denied to Palestinians who lost lands and homes in the same conflict. The Palestinians say they have owned the properties for decades.

The cases have been swirling through the legal system for years, and lower courts have approved the evictions of the four families. The Supreme Court had been scheduled to issue its ruling in May, but delayed its decision after the attorney general, in light of heightened tensions, requested more time to consider the cases.

During Monday’s hearing, the Supreme Court proposed a pair of compromises, according to Ir Amim, a Jerusalem human rights group that supports the Palestinians and which sat in on the hearing.

It said the first proposal offered the residents “protected” status, meaning they would be protected from eviction for years in exchange for recognizing the settlers’ ownership over the land. This offer would allow the four families the right to pass down their properties for two generations.

But after the four families rejected the proposition, the court proposed an alternative settlement where the four families would receive protected status while instead acknowledging that Israel once registered the properties with previous Jewish owners, according to Ir Amim. It said the settlers rejected that proposal, while the families asked for more time to consider it.

“The settlement was very challenging, especially with the implied acknowledgment of the ownership of the other side,” said Ahmad Amara, a consultant to the residents’ legal team. He said the court gave the sides one week to respond.

The plight of the Sheikh Jarrah families has drawn widespread international attention and criticism of what Palestinians and human rights groups say are discriminatory Israeli property laws aimed at pushing Palestinians out of Jerusalem to preserve its Jewish majority. The Israeli rights group B’Tselem and the New York-based Human Rights Watch both pointed to such policies as an example of what they say has .

Weeks of unrest — highlighted by heavy-handed Israeli police tactics against residents and demonstrators who supported them — contributed to the heightened tensions that erupted into war on May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza, claiming to be defenders of the holy city, fired a barrage of rockets toward Jerusalem.

A cease-fire took effect May 21, but the long-running campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families continued.

The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the run-up to the war and pose a test for Israel’s new governing coalition, which includes three pro-settlement parties and a small Islamist faction. For the sake of unity, the government has tried to sideline Palestinian issues to avoid internal divisions.

During a visit to the region in May, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged Israel to that could reignite tensions, including the Sheikh Jarrah evictions.

Israel has determined the homes were owned by Jews before the 1948 war surrounding the country’s creation.

After that war, Jordan controlled east Jerusalem. The families, who were made refugees during the 1948 war, say that Jordanian authorities offered them their homes in exchange for giving up their refugee status.

Things changed after Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 Mideast war, and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state and view east Jerusalem as their capital.

In 1972, settler groups told the families that they were trespassing on Jewish-owned land. That was the start of a long legal battle that in recent months has culminated with eviction orders against 36 families in Sheikh Jarrah and two other east Jerusalem neighborhoods.

Israeli rights groups say other families are also vulnerable, estimating that more than 1,000 Palestinians are at risk of being evicted.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Refugees#Israeli Government#Ap#Jewish#Jews#The Supreme Court#Human Rights Watch#Hamas#Islamist#State#Jordanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle Eastflaglerlive.com

For Palestinians and Israelis, Human Rights and Another Grand Bargain

The violence in May 2021 between Israelis and Palestinians was the latest deadly eruption of a decadeslong conflict that has proved immune to attempts at forging a comprehensive peace. We asked two Middle East experts to assess what can be done now to promote peace. Scholars Raslan Ibrahim, assistant professor of political science and international relations at the State University of New York at Geneseo, and David Mednicoff, chair of the Department of Judaic and Near Eastern Studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, both imagine there’s a way forward, though their scenarios are very different.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Will Israel’s politicized Supreme Court stick to law on Palestinian Sheikh Jarrah squatters?

In what can be seen as an eyebrow-raising moment, Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday noted that the Jewish owners of properties under dispute in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, which is often erroneously mixed up with the adjacent Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, are within their legal rights to evict the illegal Palestinian squatters, but is pushing to find a solution that allows them to remain in the homes.
PoliticsBBC

Sheikh Jarrah: Palestinians await Jerusalem evictions ruling

An Israeli court is to decide the fate of Palestinians facing eviction in East Jerusalem in a case which has become the focus of international attention. The long-awaited hearing concerns four of more than 70 families appealing against an order to leave their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Lower courts...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Israeli and Palestinian officials are speaking again

Relations between the new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority have shifted substantially in recent weeks, with Israeli officials going so far as to call it “a renaissance." Why it matters: During Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure as prime minister, relations deteriorated to the point where there was almost no contact...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

Palestinian health officials said a man was shot and killed on Tuesday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man approached troops wielding an iron bar. Shadi Omar, 41, was shot near the town of Beita, where residents have held weeks of protests against...
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses

CNN — A burst of new disclosures exposing the extraordinary efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to steal power after his election defeat constitute a grave warning about the future and his potential bid to recapture the White House. The audacity of the former President’s attempts to subvert the law by...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Inside the attack that almost sent the U.S. to war with Iran

Since President Biden took office, relations with Iran have been tense, but nothing like the eyeball to eyeball confrontation during the Trump administration when the two countries almost went to war. It happened over six days in January of 2020, beginning with an American drone strike which killed Iran's most powerful general and ending with an Iranian ballistic missile attack against U.S. troops in Iraq. Earlier this year, we showed you, for the first time, drone video of what turned out to be the largest ballistic missile attack ever against Americans and we talked to the troops who were there on the night the U.S. and Iran went to the brink.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Knesset’s Land of Israel Lobby to Bennett: Stop Herzog’s Appointment as US Ambassador

Following the announcement of the appointment of Mike Herzog as Israel’s next ambassador to the US, the heads of the Land of Israel lobby in the Knesset have called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to cancel the appointment, saying that Herzog is “actively striving to promote the dangerous idea of ​​the two-state solution” and that the decision “conforms to the principles of the left in government.”
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy