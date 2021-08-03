Cancel
Milton, GA

Milton signs purchase and sales agreement for new fire station site

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON — The town has signed a purchase and sales agreement to acquire the proposed site for a new East Milton fire station. Select board member Michael Zullas said the agreement to buy the half-acre of land next to the St. Agatha's Rectory on Adams Street was signed last month. Zullas told the select board last week that the town and and the Archdiocese of Boston will review the property for a 60-day period before the purchase is schedule to be completed.

