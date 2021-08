WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Waverley Pharma Inc. ("Waverley Pharma" or the "Company") (TSXV: WAVE), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Steinbach Credit Union Limited ("SCU") pursuant to which SCU has agreed to make available to the Company a line of credit for maximum aggregate proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility carries a floating interest rate on standard commercial terms and is repayable as to principal amount drawn and accrued and unpaid interest thereon upon demand. The current interest rate payable under the Credit Facility is 3.45% per annum, calculated daily, not in advance, as well after as before maturity, default and judgment.