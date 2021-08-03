Vote for DEC incumbent board members
These incumbent board of director candidates have a deep appreciation for all DEC employees, including members of IBEW Local 2201. We are saddened to hear that several of our union members have decided to back our challengers. While we respect the democratic process, and this group’s decisions, we want to provide you with information and facts that the four incumbent members have been able to achieve as directors on your cooperative board. Therefore, as you consider voting in this final week of DEC director elections, we hope you will consider these facts as you cast your vote:www.capegazette.com
Comments / 0