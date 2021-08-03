Vote for DEC incumbent board members

This is my first time ever writing a Letter to the Editor. In June, it was my first time ever writing to our Superintendent and each School Board Member. In July, I wrote my second letter to the Superintendent and each School Board Member of Dist. 88. Why? Because with what has been going on in our country the past 16 months, it’s time we the people make our voices HEARD. We have people working for US and they need to know that. Every elected person was put in that position with OUR vote, with the hopes they do what the majority of us want them to do.