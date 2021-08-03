Cancel
College Sports

Off the Wire

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuentin Hillsman, whose team is under review by a law firm over his alleged threats and bullying of players, resigned Monday as the women's basketball coach at Syracuse. Athletic Director John Wildhack said Monday that both sides "agreed that parting ways is in the best interest" of the school, program and players. He said an interim coach will be named soon. Hillsman did not immediately return a call by The Associated Press. Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season. Hillsman blamed their departure on attrition, covid-19 and the transfer portal. But allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman were reported by The Athletic, which spoke to nine former players and staff. The report prompted the university to hire an outside firm to investigate.

