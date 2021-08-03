Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Atwater's hit list was HOF worthy

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Steve Atwater was in his second season with the Denver Broncos in 1990 when then-public relations chief Jim Saccomano approached him a few days before their home opener against Kansas City. "Hey Steve, we want to mic you for the game Monday night," Saccomano announced. "Against Christian Okoye?"...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#Hof#American Football#Hof#The Denver Broncos#Nfl Films#University Of Arkansas#Super Bowls#The Atlanta Falcons#Jets#Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLharrisondaily.com

Okoye hit symbolized Atwater's career but didn't define it

DENVER (AP) — Steve Atwater was in his second season with the Denver Broncos in 1990 when then-public relations chief Jim Saccomano approached him a few days before their home opener against Kansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
NFLDenver Post

Steve Atwater’s wait from Hall of Fame selection to induction nearly over

Steve Atwater is used to being patient. The Broncos didn’t break through for their first Super Bowl title (1997) until his ninth season as a perennial Pro Bowl safety. Atwater was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his ninth year as a semifinalist and two decades after his retirement.
NFLPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rob’s One-on-One with Steve Atwater

The wait is finally over. Former Broncos safety Steve Atwater will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum caught up with the Hall of Fame safety just before Atwater received his gold jacket. The post Rob’s One-on-One with Steve Atwater appeared first on KRDO.
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Neither of Peyton Manning’s Kids’ Favorite Player is Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Peyton Manning knows how long his Hall of Fame speech will be to the second

Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8. Manning, who spent 17 years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, was elected to the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot inductee. That’s obviously not much of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Will Have Special Guest At Hall Of Fame Induction

Peyton Manning will finally enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend as his enshrinement ceremony will be held in Canton on Sunday. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback was elected back in January in his first year of eligibility and will now have that accomplishment made official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy