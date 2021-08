You can never have too many insurance runs. The Philadelphia Phillies got just enough from their offense tonight in a one-run victory over the Washington Nationals. For Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, he picked up right where he left off from his start against the Phillies last week. After giving up three home runs in that one, he gave up three more tonight. While Corbin was near perfect for most of the night, those three pitches ended up coming back to bite him in what would be a pitcher’s duel with Zack Wheeler.