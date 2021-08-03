Walmart, other major retailers announce mask requirements for employees
Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target and Home Depot have each announced updated mask policies based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Both Target and Home Depot said they would require all employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks while indoors at their stores and other locations. Home Depot also extended that requirement to all contractors and vendors and required wearing masks while in customer homes.www.daytondailynews.com
