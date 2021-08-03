Special Weather Statement issued for Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Zapata SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Thompsonville to 7 miles northwest of Las Palmas. These storms were nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Zapata, Bustamante, Medina, Zapata High School, Zapata County Fire Department, Zapata Middle School, Siesta Shores, Zapata County Public Library, Las Palmas and Falcon Mesa.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0