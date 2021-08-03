Cancel
Logitech's latest wireless earbuds are certified by Zoom, Microsoft and Google

By S. Dent
Engadget
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogitech has unveiled some new wireless (and wired) earbuds with some unique features designed for business professionals. The key product is the Zone True Wireless Earbuds, which the company says are the first to be certified by the three major video conferencing platforms: Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Another unique feature is support for not just Bluetooth, but Logitech's wireless USB receiver as well, so that they'll work with almost any smartphone or computer — and let you flip easily between devices.

