Understanding China’s Financial Market Chaos – Ethan Yang

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday warned the United States against aggressively challenging China, saying Washington's increasingly hard-line views could be "very dangerous." He said the United States had moved from an approach of healthy competition with China to the view that America "must win, one way or another." "There is (US) bipartisan consensus today on one thing, which is relations with China," he told the Aspen Security Forum. "But their stance is to take a hard line. And I'm not sure that is the right consensus," the Singaporean leader said.