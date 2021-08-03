Cancel
Politics

COLUMN: Afghan women, girls face risks amid U.S. withdrawal

By SHERIZAAN MINWALLA, Chicago Tribune
Derrick
 4 days ago

As U.S. and coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban militia gains more territory, women and girls who resisted gender-based violence and fled to protective shelters, or even jails, risk being sent back to their families where they face further abuse, including death. According to the U.S. State Department's...

Afghan withdrawal may complicate matters for China

President George W. Bush made waves in Washington this month when he became the latest critic of President Biden ’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying “the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad.” While it’s no surprise that the author of the doomed nation-building forever-war would be against ending it, the most unexpected critic has come from one of Afghanistan’s neighbors: China.
Foreign terror networks assist Taliban in "barbaric acts"

New York [US], August 6 (ANI): Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ghulam M Isaczai on Friday said that the Taliban is receiving assistance from foreign fighters of transnational terrorist networks while committing "barbaric" acts in the war-torn country. "In a deliberate act of barbarism Taliban isn't alone. They're...
U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive...
Afghan refugees flood into Turkey as USA announces final troop withdrawal

American president Joe Biden announced in a June 8th speech at the White House, that American troops would withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31, after 20 years of occupation in the region. US troops first entered Afghanistan following the September 11th attacks on New York's World Trade Center, when the Taliban was suspected of hiding Osama bin Laden and supporting al-Qaeda.
Dozens of Afghan troops killed in insider attacks during U.S. military withdrawal, watchdog says

The Taliban’s offensive this spring included more than two dozen insider attacks during the 90-day period ending June 30, a wave of violence that left at least 81 Afghan troops dead, a new U.S. government report revealed Thursday, highlighting the rapid deterioration of security throughout much of Afghanistan as the United States completes its military withdrawal.
Watchdog warns that U.S. withdrawal could plunge Afghan government into 'existential' crisis and condemns American 'OVEROPTIMISM' that trumpeted meaningless targets instead of building security in $145 BILLION mission

The Afghan government faces an 'existential crisis' as U.S. forces withdraw and the Taliban advance, an independent watchdog appointed by Congress reported on Thursday. The Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction John Sopko blasted the 20-year, $145 billion U.S. effort for its 'overoptimism' and the way officials focused on reaching artificial targets rather than seeing the bigger picture of stability and security.
Column: Proxy warfare endangering the U.S.

What do rocket strikes by Shiite militias in Iraq, ransomware attacks on targets in the U.S., and Russia’s use of mercenaries on battlefields in the Middle East have in common? They are part of a trend in which America’s rivals are using nonstate actors and quasi-deniable means to put pressure on its interests.
U.S. Launches Series of Airstrikes in Afghanistan Amid Withdrawal

On July 27, the Pentagon said that the United States military has stepped up airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces. ABC reports that the strikes indicate increased U.S. support following weeks of battlefield gains made by the Taliban as American troops withdraw from the country. According to ABC, the operations are based outside of Afghanistan, as all U.S. combat planes have already been withdrawn. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, is overseeing the U.S. military withdrawal. We’re prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, via ABC. McKenzie went on to say that the U.S. was providing, "contract logistics support both here in Kabul and over-the-horizon in the region, funding for them, intelligence sharing, and advising and assisting through security consultations at the strategic level." According to ABC, Central Command reports that the U.S. troop withdrawal is more than 95% complete. It is expected to be concluded by Aug. 31. It remains unclear if the U.S. will continue to provide support for Afghan government forces after that date.
Turkey Faces Dilemma as Afghan Refugees Start Arriving

ISTANBUL - With the Taliban continuing to make advances in Afghanistan, growing numbers of Afghan refugees are starting to arrive in Turkey. With Turkey already hosting millions of refugees, the government's refugee policy is facing growing scrutiny. A video purportedly showing Afghan refugees found in the luggage compartment of a...
Future Is Uncertain for Afghan Women, Children

US troops are nearing completion of a withdrawal from Afghanistan. Experts say Afghan women and children face a perilous future. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more. Producer: Arash Arabasadi. Camera: VOA Afghan Service.

