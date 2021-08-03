COLUMN: Afghan women, girls face risks amid U.S. withdrawal

On July 27, the Pentagon said that the United States military has stepped up airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces. ABC reports that the strikes indicate increased U.S. support following weeks of battlefield gains made by the Taliban as American troops withdraw from the country. According to ABC, the operations are based outside of Afghanistan, as all U.S. combat planes have already been withdrawn. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, is overseeing the U.S. military withdrawal. We’re prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, via ABC. McKenzie went on to say that the U.S. was providing, "contract logistics support both here in Kabul and over-the-horizon in the region, funding for them, intelligence sharing, and advising and assisting through security consultations at the strategic level." According to ABC, Central Command reports that the U.S. troop withdrawal is more than 95% complete. It is expected to be concluded by Aug. 31. It remains unclear if the U.S. will continue to provide support for Afghan government forces after that date.