Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Illahee 8/2/21 Photos, Early Morning Fire, Healing Center Property, Court Eviction Stalled, Homeless Concerns, Bumble Bee Research

By Jim Aho
illaheecommunity.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos. Some early Sunday morning photos, first at the dock and then a new school bus sign, then a new gravel overlay on Rest Place, etc. Early Morning Fire. A Preserve steward noticed smoke coming from the vicinity of the Preserve early this morning and drove to the Healing Center property at the end of Fuson, where sailors, who also saw the smoke and flames, were trying to arouse the inhabitants to let them know the building was on fire. The fire trucks arrived and the fire was eventually extinguished, but not before it had done some extensive damage. Here are some photos.

www.illaheecommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bumble Bees#Volunteers#Fire Trucks#Healing Center Property#Bumble Bee Research#Sage Homes#Court Eviction#The Illahee Preserve#Compass Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Lifestyleillaheecommunity.com

Illahee 8/15/21 Photos, Monday Garden Tour is On, Other Fire Responses, Illahee Update Process

Photos. New construction continues, new Port signs, the driest we have ever seen this pond, and some photos from the gardens that are being opened up on Monday. Monday Garden Tour is On. Looks like only 2 takers for the inaugural Illahee Edible Garden Tour. Very limited parking, but it needs to start somewhere and these two gardeners want to do it while they still can.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Riverton, WYwrrnetwork.com

Riverton home destroyed in early morning fire

A home was fully engulfed in flames this morning shortly after 6 a.m. at East Monroe and East 20th Street. Riverton firefighters responded and knocked the fire down. It is unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. The house is totally destroyed.
Public Healthchattanoogabystander.com

Dying Covid patients asking for vaccine and refund on Riverbend tokens

As hospital ICUs reach max capacity, mostly with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, many doctors and nurses are reporting patients are asking if they can get the vaccine and a refund on previously purchased Riverbend tokens that were never spent due to a two year cancellation of the festival, only to be told it’s too late.
Knox County, INwamwamfm.com

Knox County Fire Crews battle early morning fire

An early morning fire is being investigated in Knox County. Harrison Township Fire Crews say they responded to a residential fire around 12:40 am Wednesday morning. Firefighters battled the flames until close to 4:00 am. Fire Officials say the blaze began in the attached garage and spread to attic. No...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Early-morning fire damages downtown Charleston restaurant

A fire early morning of Aug. 7 has temporarily closed down a popular downtown Charleston restaurant. Charleston and North Charleston firefighters were dispatched shortly after 5:30 a.m. for reports of smoke at Magnolias restaurant, 185 E. Bay St., according to the Charleston Fire Department. After entering the building, firefighters initiated...
Peoria, IL1470 WMBD

Early morning fire leaves one dead

PEORIA, Ill. — An early morning house fire in Peoria has left a man dead. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Endres. Fire Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said a neighbor told firefighters that someone might still be inside the home. “Crews made...
Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Man killed in early-morning Peoria house fire

PEORIA — A man was killed as the result of a house fire early Wednesday in North Peoria, according to authorities. Firefighters were summoned shortly before 5 a.m. to a residence at 5006 N. Endres Avenue, near Glen Avenue and Sheridan Road. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy...
Louisiana Statewgno.com

Early morning fire destroys work area and dorms at Angola Prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana State Fire Marshals are investigating an early morning fire that broke out at Angola Prison; destroying a woodshop work area and leaving a significant amount of damage to a trusty dorm. According to a press release, the fire began around 1 a.m. in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy