Illahee 8/2/21 Photos, Early Morning Fire, Healing Center Property, Court Eviction Stalled, Homeless Concerns, Bumble Bee Research

Photos. Some early Sunday morning photos, first at the dock and then a new school bus sign, then a new gravel overlay on Rest Place, etc. Early Morning Fire. A Preserve steward noticed smoke coming from the vicinity of the Preserve early this morning and drove to the Healing Center property at the end of Fuson, where sailors, who also saw the smoke and flames, were trying to arouse the inhabitants to let them know the building was on fire. The fire trucks arrived and the fire was eventually extinguished, but not before it had done some extensive damage. Here are some photos.