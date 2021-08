Lawrence William (Larry) Shippy died at home, which was his wish, of natural causes on July 28, 2021. He had family and caregivers at his bedside. Larry was born on September 6, 1939, to Lawrence Shippy and Mary E. (Wolff) Shippy in Gillette, Wyoming, the oldest of four boys. He attended a number of elementary schools in Gillette and Campbell County, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1958.